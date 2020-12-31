Tony Hawk Shares Funny Fan Moment While Getting COVID Test: 'Are You Pulling My Leg?'

Tony Hawk continues to surprise fans who are incredulous he's the Tony Hawk.

On Thursday, the former pro skateboarder, 52, shared a funny encounter he had while getting tested for the coronavirus recently along with his children (they were all negative, he assured). Hawk has four kids: Riley, 28, Spencer, 21, Keegan, 19, and Kadence, 12. One of the staffers at the testing place couldn't believe he was the famous athlete.

Hawk recounted on Twitter that he was "at a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids: woman looking over papers: 'okay... Anthony, Keegan and Kadence... Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?'"

Hawk wrote: "me: yes her: 'Are you pulling my leg?' me: no, we are all directly related to him."

Hawk added that she then simply "pointed us towards our 'swabber' and that was it. True story. Oh, and we were all negative."

Hawk is often mistaken for other celebrities — and often playfully recaps the laugh-out-loud fan encounters on Twitter. Back in February, after Hawk was revealed to be the celebrity inside the Elephant costume on The Masked Singer, he opened up to PeopleTV about being confused with other famous faces.

"The misconception is that I'm complaining that I don't get recognized. I don't really care. I don't expect anyone to know who I am," he said at the time. "I grew up as a skateboarder when skateboarding was not cool, so none of that stuff is what I was aspiring to. But when it does happen, I think it's funny to share."

Prior to that, in June 2019, Hawk told PEOPLE that the funny fan interactions happen "quite a bit."

"Honestly I’ve stopped sharing every encounter because a lot of them are redundant, but it’s mostly because that’s where they check your ID," he said at the time. "My ID says Anthony, that's my real name, no one’s ever called me Anthony through my life, but there sets the first bar of confusion, and then they see me and they’re used to seeing me at a younger age, because maybe they only know me from video game days, 20 years ago."

Hawk said he has the perfect comeback for when he does get a little name recognition.