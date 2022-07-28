Tony Hawk 'Finally' Releases His 'Epic' Line of Fingerboard Skate Toys with Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels will also make a donation to Hawk's Skatepark Project, a nonprofit organization that aims to expand access to parks in underprivileged communities

Tony Hawk is ready to hit the skate park for some finger ollies!

The skateboarding legend teamed up with toy giant Mattel to develop a beginner-friendly line of skate toys with Hot Wheels, announced Wednesday.

"I'm excited to finally introduce this epic new line of fingerboards in collaboration with Hot Wheels," the 54-year-old athlete said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. Hawk continued, "These products were created for fingerboarders of all experience levels to master tricks, working their way up from a kickflip to creating their own cool, never been done, combinations."

Fingerboarding is a niche sport, where athletes are essentially replicating skateboard tricks manually, using a scaled down, finger-sized board. According to an official website for the sport, the first fingerboards were made in the late 1960's and 1970's, out of cardboard. Later, the bite-sized skateboards became mass-produced by Somerville International's Fingerboard brand in 1987.

In 1999, a brand called Tech Deck essentially took over the majority of fingerboard sales when they produced the highest quality available at the time, according to Fingerboarding.com. The sport's website reported that most rival companies went out of business after the rise of Tech Deck.

Now, Hawk and Hot Wheels want their line of fingerboard toys to "inspire fingerboarders of all levels to skate the impossible with no rules or limits," the brand stated. Hawk and the toy brand wanted to make products "that give a fantastical spin on the sport."

Hawk's line of skate toys was created "for fingerboarders of all levels," allowing beginners and legends like Hawk himself to "execute stunts they wouldn't be able to on a regular fingerboard."

As part of the collaboration, Hot Wheels will make a donation to Hawk's Skatepark Project, a nonprofit organization Hawk created to expand access to parks in underprivileged communities.

Ted Wu, the VP of Vehicles Design at Mattel, said the brand is "thrilled to enter the fingerboard category with Hot Wheels Skate. Our team had a blast applying our Hot Wheels design expertise to a whole new area of play."

The fingerboard and Hot Wheels Skate playsets will launch exclusively at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com starting in August.

Earlier this year, Hawk told PEOPLE that skateboarding was a "distraction from dealing with my real-life problems."

"I had to make sure that I knew skateboarding was for enjoyment. And to never lose sight of that," Hawk explained.

When Hawk looks to the future of skateboarding, he said, "I'd like to see skateboarding more widely recognized, especially internationally. With more support, more skateparks and more kids having the opportunity to try it, because they learn a lot about themselves when they skate. Not because they're trying to make a career out of it, but just because they enjoy the process, they enjoy the community, they enjoy what it brings to them. And I think kids all over the world should have access to try."