Tony Hawk Documentary About Life and Skateboarding Career in the Works by the Duplass Brothers

The documentary on the life and career of Tony Hawk is currently in the works, with hopes of a 2022 release

Tony Hawk is getting the documentary treatment.

The skateboarding legend is set to be the focus of a new documentary produced by the Duplass brothers, Variety reports. Directed by filmmaker Sam Jones, the untitled film will follow the life and career of the 53-year-old icon who helped bring the sport to a mainstream audience in the 1990s and early 2000s.

"We've been quietly working on this one for a few years," producer Mark Duplass told Variety. "We are floored with the unmitigated access Tony has allowed us to his life and his fascinating relationship to the sport."

Hawk — who retired from competition in 2003 but continues to skate recreationally — added, "We have already shot everything for it, it's just in the editing process. I definitely wanted to give them as much footage and interview as possible."

According to the outlet, the documentary is planning for a 2022 theatrical release following a fall festival debut.

The news comes just as skateboarding made its debut as an Olympic sport at this year's Tokyo Games. Hawk joined the NBC Olympics correspondent team covering the competition.

He admitted to PEOPLE that the atmosphere was a bit unusual and not what he expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The idea that there's no crowd allowed in the venues and there's all these empty stands is a little strange… but that being said, it was super exciting. I was stoked to see it live," he said.

While the cast of competitors might seem young to some viewers — the women's street skateboarding medalists ranged from 13 to 16 years old — Hawk wasn't surprised. After all, he turned pro at age 14.