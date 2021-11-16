HBO to Debut New Tony Hawk Documentary, Until the Wheels Fall Off, in 2022

The documentary takes a deep dive into the skateboarding legend's relationship with the sport

A new documentary about Tony Hawk will share intimate details of the skateboarding legend's life.

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off takes a deep dive into the 53-year-old iconic athlete's career, and is coming next year to HBO and HBO Max, the network announced Tuesday.

Hawk has been the face of the sport for decades and conquered it in the 1990s and early 2000s. The film, which was directed by Sam Jones, will follow Hawk's relationship with the sport.

According to the news release, the documentary will feature interviews from other high-ranking professionals in the sport including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, and Christian Hosoi.

The documentary — which was executive produced by Mark and Jay Duplass and Mel Eslyn — will include never-before-seen footage of the San Diego, California, native.

"I've been enamored and fascinated with Tony Hawk ever since 1983 when I saw him at the skatepark," said Jones in a news release. "To get to know him as a human being has been the great journey of this film, and to share my love of skating in this way is the culmination of my creative endeavors."

Mark praised Jones for his work on the film, noting how it "somehow transcends the sport of skating and becomes a unique and very human portrait."

Added Mark, "Can't wait to share this thing with the world."

Fans are going to see Hawk in a way they have never before, Mark told Variety in an August interview about the film, before HBO's involvement was confirmed.