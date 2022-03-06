Tommy Hilfiger Reveals That Robert Kraft Is Engaged to Girlfriend Dana Blumberg

The New England Patriots owner, 80, has reportedly been dating Dr. Dana Blumberg, 47, since 2019

Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg attend 'HOMECOMING WEEKEND' Hosted By The h.wood Group & REVOLVE, Presented By PLACES.CO and Flow.com, Produced By Uncommon Entertainment on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Robert Kraft is preparing to add a new ring to his vast collection!

During the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event on Saturday honoring Tommy Hilfiger, the fashion designer revealed onstage that Kraft, 80, and his girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg recently got engaged, PEOPLE confirms.

The New England Patriots owner has reportedly been dating Blumberg, 47, since 2019. The rumored couple made their public debut at the French Open that June and appeared at several other events that summer.

A representative for Kraft declined PEOPLE's request for further comment on Sunday. PEOPLE also reached out to Hilfiger's representatives for comment. Page Six was first to report the news.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Hiatt Kraft for nearly 50 years before her death from ovarian cancer in July 2011 at age 68. The billionaire began dating actress Ricki Lander a year later, but split in 2018.

In 2019, the same year he began dating Blumberg, Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution in connection with a human trafficking sting tied to a chain of Florida massage parlors (The misdemeanor charges were dropped in September 2020).

Kraft was accused of paying for sex acts at a Florida massage parlor in January 2019 and was allegedly recorded on video and audio surveillance soliciting a woman at the spa.

He denied the charges and pleaded "not guilty" in court. Kraft later apologized in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, and acknowledged that he "hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing," Kraft said at the time, adding: "The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being."

"I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years," he added, referencing his late wife.