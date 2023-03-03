Tommy Fury Responds to Jake Paul's Call for a Rematch: 'I Believe in the Match, I Will Stop Him'

Tommy Fury is ready for a rematch against Jake Paul.

Fury, 23, defeated Paul, 26, in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, giving the former YouTube star his first career loss. Following the match, Paul said he wanted to utilize the rematch clause in his and Fury's contracts.

"I think he's a good kid; we had a bunch of respect for each other spoken in the locker room," Paul said of Fury on this week's episode of his podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul.

"He said, 'Let's do the rematch,'" Paul revealed.

Paul said he found Fury to be "very level-headed and down to earth" after the fight. "We both kind of were just like, 'Yeah, we talked a lot of s---, built this fight up, did a great job promoting it.' "

Mohammed Saad/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Fury told Good Morning Britain he's "definitely" interested in a rematch with Paul, whose previous wins came against opponents with less professional boxing experience than Fury.

"The rematch is something that I'm definitely wanting because I believe in the rematch, I will stop him," said Fury. "The first fight, I had never been eight rounds before, so you are just a bit wary of what is in your tank and how the fight is going to go."

Next time, Fury says he'll be even more prepared to take on Paul. "But now that I've been in the ring with him once, I know what to expect," Fury said on the show.

Francois Nel/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul said that losing the match to Fury on Sunday "was really tough" and "so shocking" on his podcast episode featuring his brother Logan Paul.

"So many emotions to deal with, but I journaled last night and journaled this morning and I guess I came to some pretty interesting conclusions," Paul said.

The former YouTube star shared that he'd like to do the rematch with Fury first before fighting anyone else. "I gotta go get that back. Run it back," he said.