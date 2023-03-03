Tommy Fury Responds to Jake Paul's Call for a Rematch: 'I Believe in the Match, I Will Stop Him'

Fury handed Paul his first career loss in a split-decision match on Sunday in Saudi Arabia

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on March 3, 2023 02:25 PM
Jake Paul (L) of United States and Tommy Fury (R) of United Kingdom attend the press meeting before the box match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury that will take place on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 23, 2023.
Photo: Mohammed Saad/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Tommy Fury is ready for a rematch against Jake Paul.

Fury, 23, defeated Paul, 26, in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, giving the former YouTube star his first career loss. Following the match, Paul said he wanted to utilize the rematch clause in his and Fury's contracts.

"I think he's a good kid; we had a bunch of respect for each other spoken in the locker room," Paul said of Fury on this week's episode of his podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul.

"He said, 'Let's do the rematch,'" Paul revealed.

Paul said he found Fury to be "very level-headed and down to earth" after the fight. "We both kind of were just like, 'Yeah, we talked a lot of s---, built this fight up, did a great job promoting it.' "

Jake Paul (L) of United States competes with Tommy Fury (R) of United Kingdom during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Mohammed Saad/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Fury told Good Morning Britain he's "definitely" interested in a rematch with Paul, whose previous wins came against opponents with less professional boxing experience than Fury.

"The rematch is something that I'm definitely wanting because I believe in the rematch, I will stop him," said Fury. "The first fight, I had never been eight rounds before, so you are just a bit wary of what is in your tank and how the fight is going to go."

Next time, Fury says he'll be even more prepared to take on Paul. "But now that I've been in the ring with him once, I know what to expect," Fury said on the show.

Tommy Fury punches Jake Paul during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in RIYADH, Saudi Arabia.
Francois Nel/Getty

Paul said that losing the match to Fury on Sunday "was really tough" and "so shocking" on his podcast episode featuring his brother Logan Paul.

"So many emotions to deal with, but I journaled last night and journaled this morning and I guess I came to some pretty interesting conclusions," Paul said.

The former YouTube star shared that he'd like to do the rematch with Fury first before fighting anyone else. "I gotta go get that back. Run it back," he said.

