Tommy Davis, 2-Time National League Batting Champion, Dead at 83

Tommy Davis, a former Los Angeles Dodgers player who won three World Series titles and two National League batting champion titles, has died. He was 83.

The baseball team announced his death Monday after learning about the news from his family. According to his daughter Morgana Davis, the athlete died in Phoenix on Sunday surrounded by his loved ones. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Davis, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 21, 1939, began pursuing his passion for sports when he was a student at Boys High School in Brooklyn. There, he joined the basketball team, where he played alongside Lenny Wilkens. He was also involved in the school's baseball team as well as the track and field team.

Tommy Davis Credit: Photo File/MLB Photos/Getty

His life took a massive turn in 1956 after receiving a call from the legendary Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who influenced his decision to sign with the Dodgers. At the time, Robinson was playing what would be his final season with the Dodgers.

"My mother wondered who was calling," Davis — who considered signing with the Yankees — shared during an interview in 2019, according to the Associated Press. "I pointed to the receiver and mouthed the words, 'It's Jackie Robinson!' I couldn't believe I was speaking to one of my heroes, although I don't remember doing much talking."

He received a $4,000 bonus upon joining the then Brooklyn-based organization.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Davis won back-to-back batting titles with the Dodgers in 1962 and 1963, holding the single-season club records with 230 hits and 153 RBIs. Davis also became a member of three Dodgers championship teams in 1959, 1963, and 1965, which later earned him All-Star honors.

RELATED: Boy With Cancer Who Took Picture With MLB Star Reunites With Him 13 Years Later as a Dodger

Davis also worked in the Dodgers' community relations department. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his five children, Lauren, Carlyn, Leslie, Herman Thomas and Morgana; and 17 grandchildren.