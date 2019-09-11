Former NHL Player Will Be on Upcoming Season of Survivor — And He'll Do 'Whatever It Takes to Win'

Image zoom Robert Voets/CBS/Getty

A legend of the ice is heading to the tropics.

Former hockey player Tom Laidlaw is a member of the new cast of Survivor: the Island of the Idols, and the 61-year-old is more than ready for the challenge.

Laidlaw — who hails from Ontario, Canada — played for both the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers between 1980 and 1990.

The athlete now resides in Greenwich, Connecticut, and described himself as “disciplined, dedicated, and stubborn,” on the Survivor website. Laidlaw’s main motivation for being on the reality competition series? “The challenge and desire to win,” he said.

Laidlaw also asserted that he’ll be successful on the long-running show because “I know how to build an alliance and win challenges and then do whatever it takes to win.”

Opening up about his audition for the show in an interview with USA Today, Laidlaw said he “came in hard.”

“I was just having fun and treating [host Jeff Probst] like a normal guy, joking around, laughing. At one point, Jeff turned to two women and asked, ‘What are you thinking?’ One woman said, ‘I like him. He’s confident but not cocky.’ The other turned and said, ‘No, he’s cocky,’ ” he recounted to the outlet.

Of his ability to play the game, Laidlaw told USA Today: “You’ve got to be disciplined. You want to have fun and be who you are, but at the same time you have to be aware that everything you say, or do, can be used against you in the game.”

The 39th season of Survivor: the Island of the Idols premieres, Wednesday, September 25