Tom Hardy Wins Gold at Charity Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in Wolverhampton

The competition raised money for REORG, an organization that works with veterans, military and emergency service members

By
Published on August 22, 2022 04:19 PM
Actor Tom Hardy attends the photo call for Columbia Pictures' "Venom" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Hardy. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tom Hardy took home gold this weekend at a charity jiu-jitsu tournament, PEOPLE can confirm!

The Venom actor, 44, took part in the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship — a charity competition over the weekend in Wolverhampton, where he won in his division.

The actor actually won two golds: one in the gi (traditional martial arts uniform) category, in his belt and weight division, as well as one in the no-gi category, also in his weight and belt division.

The organization supports veterans, military and emergency service members who are dealing with depression, PTSD and "life-altering physical injuries," according to its website. The REORG team offers programming to teach and practice Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as a form of therapy.

This weekend's competition was open to anyone who wanted to participate, which included some veterans with whom the org works.

A video reportedly captured from this weekend's event shows the Peaky Blinders actor head-to-head with his competitor, eventually dropping to the ground and finishing the round by putting his opponent into an armbar, aka a cross armlock, according to SBNation's Bloody Elbow.

In another clip reportedly from the gold medal round shared by Bloody Elbow, the actor competes for about two minutes before finishing the round, hugging his opponent, and having his arm held up by the official naming him the winner.

According to Newsweek, Hardy has reportedly trained with the organization since he began learning jiu-jitsu when preparing for his role in the 2011 film, Warrior. The actor is also listed as a trustee on the organization's website.

In July, Hardy shared a photo on Instagram while visiting the REORG headquarters in London. In another post a few days later, he is seen alongside another fighter dressed in a uniform featuring the organization's name.

