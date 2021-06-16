Tom Daley is set to compete at his fourth Olympic Games this summer

Tom Daley's 2-Year-Old Son Joins Him at the Top of London's Olympic Pool Diving Board: It's 'Not Really' High

British diver Tom Daley might have a future Olympian on his hands!

The three-time Olympic competitor, 27, shared a photo Tuesday of himself taking his son Robert "Robbie" Ray, 2, to the top diving board at the London Aquatics Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Daley wore an orange and black patterned speedo as he held onto his toddler's hand. Robbie - whom he shares with husband Dustin Lance Black - repped Team Great Britain in a t-shirt made for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

tom daley Tom Daley and son Robbie Ray | Credit: Tom Daley/instagram

The two-time Olympic medalist posted the conversation he and his son had from the top of the diving board, revealing the height didn't scare little Robbie.

"Papa: It's high up here isn't it?! 😬," Daley said, to which his son responded, "A little bit, but not really!"

The athlete then shared the nervous emoji "😳" to illustrate his reaction, and a "😁" emoji to represent Robbie's.

"Bahaha sounds like trouble," Canadian diver Caeli McKay commented.

British diver Lois Toulson gushed at Robbie's wardrobe, writing, "His little T-shirt😩."

Meanwhile, Jesse Tyler Ferguson joked in the comments section that his "dad does NOT look like this in HIS swimsuit."

tom-daley-800.jpg Tom Daley and husband | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Daley previously revealed that his son Robbie is already a "water baby."

In September 2020, the diver posted a photo of the father-son pair underwater together.

"MY LITTLE WATER BABY!💧," he wrote, adding, "This photo was taken at the beginning of the year."

Daley continued, "The feeling of being underwater with your son is so MAGICAL! (Especially as his Papa is a bit of a water baby himself 😂)."

"Feels great to be back in the water with him!" he said.

Daley is set to compete in his fourth Olympics this summer, coming off his win of two gold medals at the FINA Diving World Cup in May.