Tom Daley's Husband Dustin Lance Faces Trial Over Alleged Assault of Woman in Nightclub

Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black is set to stand trial in connection with the assault of a female TV host.

The screenwriter, 48, who will stand trial in the summer, is accused of attacking Teddy Edwardes — a BBC presenter and model — in a London bar and nightclub in August last year, according to The Times.

Black appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London via video link on Thursday, per the outlet. He denied assault by beating and was granted unconditional bail. His trial is due to begin August 8.

Black, who won an Oscar for his 2008 film Milk, was inside the Freedom Bar in central London's Soho neighborhood with his Olympic diver husband, 28, when the alleged incident took place on Aug. 18, 2022.

He was charged by the Metropolitan Police in February this year, according to The Times.

A representative for Black did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Edwardes, 32, reportedly posted about the alleged incident on Instagram and accused Black of tipping a drink over her.

"I went out for a couple of quiet drinks with my friends last night, nothing crazy, and I bumped into Tom Daley and his husband in Soho, who … pretty much unprovoked he threw an entire drink over me in Freedom," she wrote according to The Guardian.

"I didn't have a drink to throw back so I did choose violence, it wasn't that violent, he got a little tap on the back of the head."

Per The Times, Edwardes also wrote on social media in relation to the alleged incident, "Tom Daley was lovely throughout — he was just trying to defuse the situation."

The following month in September, Black also posted on Instagram and said he had "sustained a serious head injury." According to The Guardian, he wrote, "A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission. Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing."

"This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what's in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long."

It's understood Black reported the alleged incident to the police and Edwardes, who hosts BBC Three's Big Proud Party Agency, was cautioned.

A representative for Black told The Guardian, "Mr Black was surprised and saddened to learn that after the other person involved in this unfortunate incident took responsibility and expressed remorse for a punch to the back of Mr Black's head – which left him with a life-altering concussion – a decision was made to now examine the matter of a spilled drink in a court of law.

"Of course Mr Black will respect the process, and in the meantime will continue to focus on being a loving father and husband."

Black and Daley married in 2017 and share two children together. They welcomed their second baby together, son Phoenix, on March 28.

Daley, who won gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, shared the first pictures of their newborn on Instagram earlier this month.

In one sweet photo, Daley is seen holding baby Phoenix while Black and 4½-year-old son Robert "Robbie" Ray look on with smiles. Daley also added another cute shot of himself holding the child, who wore an adorable blue knit sweater with a brown heart printed on the back.

"🧡 PHOENIX ROSE BLACK-DALEY 🧡 Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he's just perfect 🧡 Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO! 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦," Daley wrote.

Black also shared a snap of the new family of four and wrote, "And then there were four. Our second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, arrived at 3:34pm on March 28, 2023. ❤️."