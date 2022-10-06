Tom Daley Hasn't 'Made Any Decisions' About Competing in 2024 Olympics: I'm 'Working Out What's Next'

"I'm just enjoying being in the moment, and really enjoying my time off while I can," Tom Daley tells PEOPLE

By
Published on October 6, 2022 04:08 PM
Thomas Daley of Great Britain poses after the men's 10m platform final of diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2021.
Photo: Chen Jianli/Xinhua via Getty

Tom Daley is still thinking about his Olympics future.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Rimmel London as the brand's first-ever male global ambassador, the 28-year-old diving athlete opened up about competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

While he thinks the upcoming sporting event is "going to be an amazing Olympics," Daley tells PEOPLE, "I haven't made any decisions about what exactly that is going to mean for me yet."

"I did go back into the pool last week — and I had a lot of fun doing it — but I don't know when I'm going to be ready to go back into it full-time," he explains. "At the moment, I'm still kind of working out exactly what's next for me."

"I'm just enjoying being in the moment and enjoying my time off while I can," Daley adds. "And just looking at and hearing about all of the preparations going into [the Games], I think it's going to be absolutely amazing."

A portrait of Tom Daley, a member of the Great Britain Olympic Diving team, during the Tokyo 2020 Team GB Kitting Out at NEC Arena on June 14, 2021 in Birmingham, England.
Karl Bridgeman/Getty

Daley has competed for Team Great Britain in four Olympic Games, starting at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

He didn't take home any awards in Beijing but returned to the Olympics in 2012 and earned bronze, his first-ever medal in the synchronized platform event.

Thomas Daley of Team Great Britain competes in the Men's 10m Platform Semifinal on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Clive Rose/Getty

In the 2016 Games in Rio, Daley earned another synchronized platform bronze medal.

By the time the 2020 Tokyo Games rolled around after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daley scored his first-ever gold medal during the men's synchronized 10m platform event. He also scored bronze in the men's 10m platform.

"It's kind of unbelievable," Daley told reporters after he and teammate Matty Lee — who he described as his "best mate" — won gold.

"I thought I was going to win an Olympic gold medal in Rio [in 2016], and that turned out the complete opposite by a long shot," he said. "And it was my husband [Dustin Lance Black] who said to me that my story wasn't finished and that my son or child — we didn't know at the time — needed to be there to watch me win an Olympic gold medal."

"I think this competition, we both visualized us winning, and we believed that we could win. And every day, like laying in bed every day, I would visualize my dive over and over and over and over again with no mistakes," Daley added. "And it played out exactly how we had visualized it every single day."

