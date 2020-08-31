Eli Manning Urges Super Bowl Teammates to Support Coach Tom Coughlin's Childhood Cancer Charity

Manning's former coach Tom Coughlin launched The Jay Fund, which helps families of children with cancer

Eli Manning is challenging his former Super Bowl-winning teammates to donate to their former coach's charity in honor of the coach's birthday.

Tom Coughlin, who coached Manning and the New York Giants to two Super Bowl wins in the 2007 and 2011 seasons over the New England Patriots, turns 74 today. In 1995, Coughlin founded the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, which provides financial and emotional support for families of children with cancer.

"Happy birthday Coach Coughlin. I am challenging everyone from #SBXLII & #SBXLVI to give to @tcjayfund," Manning tweeted Monday.

In a video posted with the tweet, Manning said, "The best gift we can give him is bringing attention to the great work he’s been doing for the last 25 years, in helping families that are struggling as they deal with a child that has cancer."

Launched in 1996, the Jay Fund has granted $13 million to more than 6,000 families with children suffering from cancer in the New York City and Jacksonville, Fla. areas, where Coughlin coached the NFL’s Giants and Jaguars. The organization’s guiding belief is that the sacrifices made by families of children with cancer are extraordinary — and often overlooked.

In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Coughlin, citing the National Children’s Cancer Society, said dealing with childhood cancer costs families an average of $833,000, taking into account medical costs and lost wages. “Can you imagine how a regular family can handle that?” he said.

Image zoom Tom Coughlin

The onset of COVID-19 has seen an 83 percent increase in requests for financial assistance in New York and New Jersey, according to the organization.

The charity is named after Jay McGillis, a college football player who played under Coughlin when he coached Boston College in the early 1990s and died of leukemia in 1992.