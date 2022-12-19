Former Cincinnati Red Pitcher Tom Browning Dead at 62: 'You Will Be Missed'

Tom Browning, the former pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, died Monday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. He was 62.

Browning, known throughout the MLB as "Mr. Perfect," pitched the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history.

On Monday, authorities in Boone County, Kentucky were called to Browning's house after "receiving a report of a man who was found not breathing," according to a statement from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Resuscitation efforts were made but unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead in the early afternoon. No foul play is suspected, according to the statement.

"The entire Reds family is stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Browning," the Reds said in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday.

"We join Reds Country in mourning the loss of one our all-time greats, who created so many memories and magical moments for us all. Our deepest condolences to Tom's family during this difficult time."

Tom Browning. Focus on Sport/Getty

The pitcher played in the MLB for 12 seasons, including 11 with the Reds and helped the team win a World Series title in 1990, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

He was the runner-up for the National League Rookie of the Year in 1985 and was in the running for the CY Young award after posting a 20-9 record and a 3.55 ERA in his first full season in the league.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2006, he was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.

"RIP, my friend, Mr. Perfect, Tom Browning," Reds shortstop and fellow Hall of Famer Barry Larkin wrote on Twitter. "We shared some great times as well as the same birthdate 4/28. You will be missed."

Longtime Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart tweeted, "This hurts. Bad."