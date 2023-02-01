Tom Brady's Second Retirement Announcement Comes Exactly 1 Year After His First One

In a short video posted early Wednesday, NFL legend Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league for a second time.

The video, filmed on a cloudy morning on a quiet beach, is far different from the chaos surrounding his first NFL retirement on February 1, 2022, exactly one year ago today.

Brady made the announcement last year in an Instagram post shared just days after ESPN broke the news following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' elimination from the NFL playoffs. The report, which cited sources and did not include an official announcement from Brady, launched massive speculation into whether the sport's biggest star was indeed leaving.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote in his official retirement announcement three days after the ESPN story. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs," he later added. "I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

What followed the announcement was another surprise when Brady un-retired two months later. Then, at the end of 2022, Brady finalized his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

Despite his return, Brady and the Buccaneers did not fair any better this season than the previous.

In January, the team was eliminated from the playoffs in a brutal 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, in a game that will now be remembered as the final of Brady's career.

Brady also experienced his first losing season in his more than two-decade career as an NFL quarterback, with Tampa Bay making the playoffs with a dismal 8-9 regular season record.

On Wednesday, Brady kept things brief when announcing his second retirement.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," he said in the video, which was shared to his social accounts.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continued. "To every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing," Brady ended his message. "Love you all."

Brady began his NFL career when the New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

He led the Patriots to a championship against the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2002 Super Bowl. Brady went on to win five more with the franchise before winning his seventh and final Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in 2020.