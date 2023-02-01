Tom Brady's Second Retirement Announcement Comes Exactly 1 Year After His First One

Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL for the second time in a year on Wednesday

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 03:13 PM

In a short video posted early Wednesday, NFL legend Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league for a second time.

The video, filmed on a cloudy morning on a quiet beach, is far different from the chaos surrounding his first NFL retirement on February 1, 2022, exactly one year ago today.

Brady made the announcement last year in an Instagram post shared just days after ESPN broke the news following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' elimination from the NFL playoffs. The report, which cited sources and did not include an official announcement from Brady, launched massive speculation into whether the sport's biggest star was indeed leaving.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote in his official retirement announcement three days after the ESPN story. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Sally Field Rollout
Jim McIsaac/Getty

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs," he later added. "I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

What followed the announcement was another surprise when Brady un-retired two months later. Then, at the end of 2022, Brady finalized his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

Despite his return, Brady and the Buccaneers did not fair any better this season than the previous.

In January, the team was eliminated from the playoffs in a brutal 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, in a game that will now be remembered as the final of Brady's career.

Brady also experienced his first losing season in his more than two-decade career as an NFL quarterback, with Tampa Bay making the playoffs with a dismal 8-9 regular season record.

On Wednesday, Brady kept things brief when announcing his second retirement.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," he said in the video, which was shared to his social accounts.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continued. "To every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing," Brady ended his message. "Love you all."

Brady began his NFL career when the New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

He led the Patriots to a championship against the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2002 Super Bowl. Brady went on to win five more with the franchise before winning his seventh and final Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in 2020.

Related Articles
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'for Good' After 23 Seasons in the NFL in Emotional Video
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement: 'Wishing You Only Wonderful Things'
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"; Gisele and family
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City
Camille Kostek Doesn't Believe Rob Gronkowski Will Stay Retired from NFL: 'He'll Come Back'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Husband Tom Brady's NFL Retirement with Touching Tribute: 'What a Ride'
Tom Brady posts family pics on his instagram
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Gisele Bündchen, His Family and Teammates from His 23 Seasons in the NFL
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game
Julian Edelman Says Tom Brady Unlikely to Return to Buccaneers, Going to Go Where He Can 'Win'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field during introductions against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images); Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) looks over before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texas on November 21, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
tom-brady
Patriots' Owner Robert Kraft Says He's 'Really Happy' for Tom Brady After Buccaneers' Super Bowl Win
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a turnover on downs during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady on 'Overcoming Obstacles' This Season amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce: 'Focus On What Your Job Is'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock (13611332ag) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reaches back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla Rams Buccaneers Football, Tampa, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Tom Brady Leads Tampa Bay to Narrow Victory in First Game Following Divorce from Gisele Bündchen
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
A Timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marital Struggles Before Their Divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes his helmet off and looks towards the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints regular season game on September 18, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Tom Brady Pushes Back on Speculation He Could Leave the NFL Mid-Season: 'No Retirement in My Future'
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Suffer Blowout Loss to Carolina Panthers