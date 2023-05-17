Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian's Reps Deny Rumored Romance

Tom Brady has not been keeping up with the Kardashians.

After reports circulated that Brady, 45, and Kim Kardashian may be getting to know each other as the reality star, 42, searches for a vacation house near Brady's in the Bahamas, representatives for both have denied to PEOPLE that there's anything romantic going on between the two single parents.

A source close to Kardashian backed up that denial, and told Entertainment Tonight, "Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating."

"Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," the source added, per ET.

Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen purchased the Bahamas property at the members-only residential community, Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club, during their marriage. The couple shared multiple properties during their 13-year marriage before divorcing in October.

According to Page Six, Kardashian toured the community recently, but Brady was not at the exclusive club when the reality star visited.

The outlet noted that the two A-listers likely connected through Jens Grede, a mutual friend who has worked with both Brady and Kardashian on their clothing lines, SKIMS and Brady.

Brady, who officially retired in February, has not publicly dated anyone since finalizing his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage.

In April, rumors surfaced that Brady was dating actress Reese Witherspoon. Representatives for both Brady and Witherspoon, 47, denied the report to PEOPLE.

Brady and Bündchen share two children, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and the newly-retired quarterback also has a son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Kardashian, meanwhile, officially finalized the terms of her divorce from rapper Kanye West in November. According to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple agreed on joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The Grammy winner was ordered to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. He is also responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses.

Both Kardashian and West waived spousal support.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Months later, she requested to be declared legally single. She also asked to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status and to have her maiden name restored.

West had previously challenged Kardashian's request to be declared legally single, but said in a statement at the time, "I've asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children."