Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian's Reps Deny Rumored Romance

Kardashian is reportedly shopping for a vacation home near Brady's in the Bahamas

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 02:57 PM
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Brady has not been keeping up with the Kardashians.

After reports circulated that Brady, 45, and Kim Kardashian may be getting to know each other as the reality star, 42, searches for a vacation house near Brady's in the Bahamas, representatives for both have denied to PEOPLE that there's anything romantic going on between the two single parents.

A source close to Kardashian backed up that denial, and told Entertainment Tonight, "Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating."

"Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," the source added, per ET.

Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen purchased the Bahamas property at the members-only residential community, Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club, during their marriage. The couple shared multiple properties during their 13-year marriage before divorcing in October.

tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in 2018. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty

According to Page Six, Kardashian toured the community recently, but Brady was not at the exclusive club when the reality star visited.

The outlet noted that the two A-listers likely connected through Jens Grede, a mutual friend who has worked with both Brady and Kardashian on their clothing lines, SKIMS and Brady.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady, who officially retired in February, has not publicly dated anyone since finalizing his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage.

In April, rumors surfaced that Brady was dating actress Reese Witherspoon. Representatives for both Brady and Witherspoon, 47, denied the report to PEOPLE.

Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California., Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Reese Witherspoon; Tom Brady. Frazer Harrison/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Brady and Bündchen share two children, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and the newly-retired quarterback also has a son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Kardashian, meanwhile, officially finalized the terms of her divorce from rapper Kanye West in November. According to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple agreed on joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The Grammy winner was ordered to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. He is also responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago
Kim Kardashian Instagram

Both Kardashian and West waived spousal support.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Months later, she requested to be declared legally single. She also asked to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status and to have her maiden name restored.

West had previously challenged Kardashian's request to be declared legally single, but said in a statement at the time, "I've asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support
TODAY -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian on Tuesday June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Kanye West attends Fashion Group International's 2019 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Kim Kardashian 'Relieved' Divorce Terms Were Finalized, Hopes Co-Parenting Will Be 'Easier': Source
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bundchen in Honor of Mothers Day
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in Honor of Mother's Day
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME) ; Julie Chen attends the 'Who Do You Think You Are?' FYC event at Wolf Theatre on June 5, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images); Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Julie Chen Moonves Thinks Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Should Have a 'Showmance' on 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Tom Brady Blows Off Some Steam With A Round Of Golf As Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Looks Angelic Going Solo At The Met Gala
Tom Brady Was Golfing in Los Angeles While Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Stunned at Met Gala
Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California., Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady Dating Rumors Are Completely False, Their Reps Say
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images);
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Has 'Pure Love' for Her Kitten in Cute Photos Shared by Ex-NFL Star
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement: 'Wishing You Only Wonderful Things'
Tom Brady, Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Watched Ex Tom Brady's Last Games, Says Loss Wasn't His Fault: 'He Had No Offensive Line'
Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady Posts 'Love Is Not a Transaction' on First Valentine's Day Since Gisele Bündchen Split
Gisele Bündchen Covers First Magazine Since Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen Transforms for First 'Vogue' Cover Since Tom Brady Divorce — See Her Bold Red Hair!
Tom Brady and family
Gisele Bündchen Says Being a Stepmom to Tom Brady's Son Jack 'Awakened' Her Desire to Be a Mom
Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Her Relationship with Bridget Moynahan
Gisele Bündchen Talks Co-Parenting, Having 'Great Relationship' with Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan
Gisele Bündchen, Jeffery Soffer
Gisele Bündchen Denies 'Absurd' Report She's Dating Tom Brady's Billionaire Friend Jeffrey Soffer
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Celebrates First Valentine's Day Since Tom Brady Divorce by Smooching Her Dogs