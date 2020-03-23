Tom Brady's Mom Teases Him After His Old Patriots Games Air All Day: 'They Think You Retired'

Tom Brady has some proud parents!

As the NFL legend prepares to start a new chapter of his professional career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the sports world is taking a moment to remember some milestones from his last 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Over the weekend, ESPN aired old footage of Tom from his time with the Patriots, including the six Super Bowl wins he helped lead the team to. Apparently watching the highlights were the athlete’s parents, mother Galynn Patricia Brady and dad Tom Brady Sr.

Tom shared a sweet text exchange between himself and his mother, who teased her son about the clamor he’s caused by announcing his departure from the Massachusetts-based team.

“We are watching ESPN. 6 or 7 hours today of Patriot games,” Galynn texted him. “I think they think you retired.”

The new Buccaneers quarterback responded, “I love you mom!!!!!!” — adding a series of heart-eye emojis.

Tom, 42, announced that he would be leaving the Patriots last week, thanking his “incredible” New England fans for their support throughout his legendary career.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

“I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for out city means more than you will ever know,” Tom wrote. “… I have been so blessed to share them with you all.”

“I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way, and I fought hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph even in the most dire situations,” he continued. “You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you.”

Tom joined the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft when the team selected him with the 199th pick. While he initially played back-up to starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe, Tom took over the job when Bledsoe went down with an injury in the second game of the 2002 season.

On Friday, Tom announced that he decided to sign with the Buccaneers for his next season in the NFL.

“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” he shared on Instagram. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

Tom added, “I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1.”

Over the weekend, the father of three stepped out in New York City for a visit at the New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry and was all smiles following his decision to sign with the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, wife Gisele Bündchen appears to still be in Costa Rica, per her Instagram Story videos over the weekend. The couple was spotted vacationing together in the Central American country earlier last week.

The Brazilian model also shared a sweet tribute to Boston and the Patriots after her husband announced he would be leaving the team.

“What a ride the last decade has been,” wrote the 39-year-old alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple’s family. “Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years,” she added. “We will miss you! ❤🙏.”