Tom Brady’s Call with Coach Bill Belichick About Patriots Future ‘Didn’t Go Well’: Report

Things aren’t looking good for die-hard Patriots fans.

On Tuesday, Tom Brady — whose upcoming free agency has NFL fans anxious to see whether he’ll stay or switch to another team — had a phone call with the New England franchise’s coach Bill Belichick that, according to the Boston Herald, didn’t bode well for a renewed stay.

The conversation “didn’t go well,” a source told the outlet, which noted that this was the first time the coach had reached out about the 42-year-old quarterback’s future at the team.

Without giving details of the check-in, the insider said the fruitless phone call doesn’t mean all bets are off for the athlete to stay put. Last month, a source told NFL.com that the Patriots, at the time, were willing to fork over $30 million a year for Brady to stay on the roster.

A rep for Brady did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While fans will have to wait only a little longer to see how negotiations play out, one of Brady’s teammates is doing all he can to convince the star athlete to stay. On Wednesday, Julian Edelman touted the #StayTom campaign, complete with T-shirts and merchandise that read “Tom 2020: A Quarterback You Can Trust.”

“Vote for the GOAT 🗳🐐 #StayTom,” Edelman, 33, wrote on Twitter, to which Brady jokingly replied: “How much do we make on our Julian Edelman merchandise? I assume this all evens out?”

RELATED: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Texted Tom Brady About His Patriots Future — Here’s What the QB Said

Image zoom Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Nov. 2019 Adam Glanzman/Getty

.@TB12sports How much do we make on our Julian Edelman merchandise? I assume this all evens out? https://t.co/m4i38JCBDq — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 4, 2020

Staying consistent with his pleas, Edelman put Brady on the spot over the weekend while sitting courtside at a college basketball game in Syracuse, New York. Edelman told the ESPN cameras, “He’s coming back,” said Edelman in a clip that was reshaped on Twitter. “He’s coming back.”

After the assertion, Brady shook his head as Edelman laughed beside him.

Edelman has been open about his wanting to keep Brady on the Patriots. On Feb. 4, Edelman tweeted a Say Anything–inspired message to his teammate, writing, “Baby come back @TomBrady.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Tom Brady Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TB12

RELATED: Take a Video Tour of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s $34 Million Boston Mansion

Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen — who told fans that even she doesn’t “know where I’m going to be living this year” as her husband’s plans are still unclear — reportedly moved their family from Massachusetts to Greenwich, Connecticut, in January.

Though previous reports have suggested Brady is keeping his options open in terms of joining a new team, fans felt slight reassurance earlier this year when the star alluded that he wouldn’t be going anywhere.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”