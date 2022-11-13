Tom Brady Has 'Zero' Regrets About NFL Return Despite the Buccaneers' Lackluster Season Thus Far

Tom Brady says he has "zero" regrets about un-retiring to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite the team's struggles in the first half of the NFL season.

The 45-year-old superstar quarterback was asked his feelings about being 4-5 for the first time, sitting below .500, while speaking with reporters on Friday.

"I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back," Brady said. "I don't really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity."

When asked if he had any regrets, Brady responded, "Zero, no. Definitely not."

Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

Brady said Tampa Bay, which he won his seventh Super Bowl with in 2021, was better than the team had been playing.

"I think the frustrating part is we just haven't played to the way we're capable of playing — that's for a number of different reasons," Brady said. "This is a very important game for us — we have a bye week after this. It gives you a chance to kind of evaluate where you're at, and I'd much rather evaluate being 5-5 than being 4-6. We've got to just win this game, and it'll take care of that."

Brady and the Buccaneers play the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday, a first for the NFL, which also plays a number of games each season in London to help expand fan interest outside the U.S.

Brady only spoke to reporters about his team's subpar performance when asked if he had regrets. His divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, which occurred after his return to the NFL, and in some part resulted in the couple's split after 13 years of marriage, was not broached.

Brady previously said his marriage struggles did spill into football.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," he said last month on his Sirius XM show Let's Go! "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation, and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."

He added, "So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."

Brady explained that having his divorce "play out in front of a lot of people" presented another level of difficulty, noting: "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do."

Brady and Bündchen both filed and finalized their divorce on Oct. 28.

Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, their petition for the dissolution of marriage was signed off by a judge in Glades County, Fla., who officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken."