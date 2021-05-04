The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he’d do things differently if he could turn back time to Super Bowl XLII with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady Says He Would Trade Two of His Super Bowl Rings for Perfect 2007 Season

Perfection has a nice ring to it, according to Tom Brady.

The NFL great, 43, revealed this week during the National Football League's 2021 Draft-a-Thon fundraiser that he'd trade a few of his Super Bowl rings in exchange for an undefeated 2007 season, NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fourteen years ago, the New England Patriots — for whom Brady was then quarterback — were 16-0 in the regular season but lost to the New York Giants during the big game. The Giants pulled off the major Super Bowl XLII upset with help from game MVP Eli Manning, winning 17-14.

Brady admitted that he'd give two of his history-making seven rings if he could turn back time to win Super Bowl XLII.

"Would you be willing to trade two Super Bowl rings to win that one Super Bowl?" NFL alum Shannon Sharpe asked Brady, Pro Football Talk said.

"I would," he replied.

The winningest player in NFL history, Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards with the New England team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback most recently led his new team to success in Super Bowl LV in February. The star quarterback has since signed an extension with the Bucs through 2022, striving for an eighth Super Bowl victory.

Reflecting on his time in New England, Brady recently shared a sentimental social media tribute for friend and former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman, after the wide receiver announced his retirement from the league.

RELATED: Tom Brady Jokes About Passing Lombardi Trophy During Super Bowl Boat Parade: 'I Was Not Thinking'

"On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through. I was a witness to so much of the journey and am so proud of you…" Brady said of his pal, posting photos of the pair through the years in a multi-part Instagram post in mid-April.