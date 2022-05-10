Tom Brady Will Join Fox Sports as Lead Analyst After Eventual NFL Retirement

The quarterback said he is "excited" about the opportunity but assured that he has "unfinished business" with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's future off the football field is already set.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be joining Fox Sports as a broadcaster following the eventual end of his NFL career, the network and Brady confirmed on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion @tombrady will be joining us at @foxsports as our lead analyst," Fox Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. "Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives."

Murdoch added, "We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season."



Responding to the news, Brady tweeted that he is "excited" about the opportunity, but assured he has "a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG."

Brady is facing down his 23rd season in the NFL — a surprise after he briefly retired earlier this year. After announcing in early February that he intended to walk away from the football field, Brady reversed course in mid-March, telling fans, "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible."

He recently told PEOPLE that he knew coming back after intending to move on from the NFL was a "big commitment." Explained Brady, "I just felt like there was still a lot of competitiveness — for me to want to engage with my teammates, to give it another shot."

Back in February, shortly after the announcement of Brady's original retirement, a source told PEOPLE that the athlete was fielding big offers for broadcasters — so the Fox gig is no surprise.