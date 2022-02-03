Mark Wahlberg and Tom Brady have been friends for many years, with Brady making cameos in Wahlberg's HBO Series Entourage and movie, Ted 2

Mark Wahlberg Wants Friend Tom Brady to 'Enjoy the Rest of His Life' after Retiring from Football

While Tom Brady's career in the NFL wrapped up in Tampa Bay, actor Mark Wahlberg says it's his time in New England that will be remembered the most.

On Tuesday, Brady confirmed he was walking away from his football career with a lengthy statement on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes," the 44-year-old said in his letter.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion ended his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he joined in 2020 after leaving the New England Patriots.

Brady was originally drafted by New England with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team, winning six Super Bowls in nine appearances.

Wahlberg, a Boston native, tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in Wednesday's episode that he is looking forward to seeing what Brady will do outside of the NFL.

"Very happy for him," says Wahlberg, 50, who stars with Tom Holland in the upcoming movie Uncharted.

mark wahlberg and tom brady Credit: Getty (2)

"I think he's done so much for football, certainly for New England, even for Tampa," he adds. "It's nice for him to go out on his own terms and go and enjoy the rest of his life. And many, many great things to come from him. I wouldn't be surprised if he didn't go conquer the world and become the GOAT at something else."

Wahlberg, who has been longtime friends with Brady, says he is waiting for the perfect time to connect with him.

"I haven't reached out to him yet. I don't want to bother him. He's a busy dude," he explains. "He's got a lot going on, probably lots to do with the family, but you know, at the right time, I'll reach out to him."

Brady also caused a bit of a stir on Tuesday after fans quickly pointed out that he didn't mention the Patriots nor his time in New England in his farewell message. Instead, his message focused on Buccaneers' staff and players.

"He'll always be a Patriot," Wahlberg says. "I don't think one season, one championship, or two seasons in Tampa is going to take away from the legacy and his mark that he put on New England and in the NFL as a whole. So he'll always be a Patriot."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Confirms That He's Retiring: 'The Future Is Exciting'

Uncharted, based on the hit PlayStation video game, will debut in theaters on Feb. 18. It stars Holland as Nathan Drake, a treasure-seeking adventurer who teams up with Wahlberg's Victor Sullivan.

"I was attached to this movie for quite some time, actually so long that I was playing the Tom Holland role originally," Wahlberg tells PEOPLE of the role.