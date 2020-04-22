Tom Brady Welcomes Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers in Funny Clip: 'Time to Run It Back Gronky!'

Tom Brady is happy to have pal “Gronky” back on his squad!

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 42, shared a humorous video on social media that showed himself blowing into a conch shell, signaling the return of former teammate Rob Gronkowski. A rep for Gronkowski confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week that the tight end would come out of retirement, pending a physical, to rejoin Brady on the Buccaneers.

In the clip, Brady — who captioned the post, “Time to run it back Gronky!” — sounds the call and waits as Gronkowski, 30, runs from out of the woods to his side. “A little tired, but Gronk reporting,” says an out-of-breath Gronkowski in the video as Brady nods his head.

The trade will see the athlete — who retired from the New England Patriots last March — reunited with Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay team this year.

At the time of Gronkowski’s retirement, Brady had nothing but good words to say about his teammate. Brady called it an “honor and privilege” to play with him for nine years on the Patriots.

“You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field!” he wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of the pair suited up on the field.

Added Brady in his tribute: “Your fun-loving, inspiring and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with! Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person. The NFL was a better place with you in it! But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!! Love you pal!”

Prior to Brady making his announcement, with his free agency still up in the air, Gronkowski showed support for his former teammate, telling PEOPLE that Brady “deserved” the chance to see “what’s out on the market.”

“He’s a free agent, and that’s what the free agency is for — so that players have a chance, whenever they become a free agent, that they can go out there and see what’s out there,” said Gronkowski. “That’s super fair and that’s why it was created like that, and the system works well.”

Gronkowski also told PEOPLE in January that, at the time, he was enjoying being on the sidelines and wasn’t too keen on rejoining Brady on the gridiron.

“It would’ve been hard; I would’ve said ‘Thank you, I appreciate that, it means a lot, but it was just very satisfying where I was at and the decision I made.’ For sure,” he said of the idea of being asked to play football again.

Since retiring, the three-time Super Bowl champion has lent his larger-than-life personality to Fox Sports as a football analyst — as well as a memorable hosting gig at the WWE’s most recent WrestleMania event.