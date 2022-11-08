Tom Brady 'Impressed' with Bill Belichick and Patriots, Says He Watches Team 'Every Week'

Tom Brady called his former head coach "amazing" during a recent episode of his SiriusXM podcast

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on November 8, 2022
Published on November 8, 2022 05:27 PM
AFC Championship Football, Foxborough, USA - 21 Jan 2018
Photo: David J. Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tom Brady is keeping tabs on his former NFL team.

On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he watches the New England Patriots "every week," and he's been impressed with their season so far.

"I just watch that team every week, and I'm impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had," Brady said of the team, which is still helmed by his former head coach, Bill Belichick.

"It always starts at the top," the 45-year-old added.

The quarterback played for Belichick from the 2001 to 2019 NFL seasons before the two parted ways when Brady joined the Buccaneers.

The episode's conversation turned to Brady's former football team when his co-host Jim Gray shared a clip of Belichick's recent compliments for Brady's major milestone after he reached 100,000 yards thrown.

Brady told listeners that he and Belichick "had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn't have traded for anything in the world."

Bill Belichick; <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>
Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Brady called Belichick "a great competitor" and an "amazing" coach who "prepares the team to win" consistently.

"He's just done it year in and year out," he said.

Brady added: "The fact that he's 22 wins away from [passing Don Shula for first in all-time NFL head coaching wins], I have no doubt he's gonna get it."

Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Rams was Brady's first game since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen became finalized on October 28.

Brady's Buccaneers had been struggling before the Week 9 win, coming up short during a rough three-game losing streak.

