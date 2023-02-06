Tom Brady Waiting Until 2024 to Start Fox Sports Broadcasting Gig — but Emphasizes He's Done Playing

"I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time," the now-retired NFL star said in a new interview

By
Published on February 6, 2023 03:37 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady. Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty

Tom Brady's days in Fox Sports' NFL broadcast booth are coming up — but not until after a well-earned break.

The recently retired quarterback, 45, revealed in a new interview with FS1's "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd on Monday that he'll be waiting until fall 2024 to start his new gig — which he and the network confirmed last May.

"You're on this really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey. At the same time, it's a daily fight," Brady said of his work and recent retirement.

"I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career," he continued. "For me, I want to be great at what I do — talking, even last week, with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in 2024, is something that's great for me."

As Brady explained, he's looking to "take some time to really learn" and "become great at what I want to do" before jumping into it.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time and really become [great] at my Fox broadcasting job, which I'm really looking forward to, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy," Brady shared.

Cowherd also asked if there was even a "1% chance" that Brady could be talked into returning to the NFL again, to which the QB said no.

"I loved my time in football, it was an absolutely incredible love in my life. It is hard to make decisions [about retiring] like that, but it is certainly the right time."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion previously announced his next steps in May 2022, sharing at the time that he was "excited" about the opportunity, but assured he had "a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers." Brady's deal is reportedly for $375 million over 10 years, per multiple outlets.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The QB played another season with the Bucs, but has since announced that he was retiring "for good" from the NFL after 23 seasons. His retirement from the league is the first step in his latest journey toward the booth.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," Brady said in a video posted to social media last week.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continued, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Tom Brady #12 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers answers questions at a press conference following the 2022 Buccaneers minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Julio Aguilar/Getty

Meanwhile, Brady's former team owner, Robert Kraft, is still pushing for him to unretire for a second time, all so he can finish out his career with the New England Patriots. When asked last week if Kraft would take Brady back to officially retire as a Patriot, the 81-year-old entrepreneur replied: "I'd do it tomorrow."

"Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it," Kraft said on CNN This Morning. "And to us, he is, always has been, and always will be a Patriot. And we will be bringing him back after — I have not — I don't like to make a commitment for him, but we will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot."

Related Articles
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (C) poses for a photo with Andre Tippett, (L-R) Tom Brady, Jerod Mayo and former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi on the field as the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation honors winners of the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Monday, June 9, 2014.
Robert Kraft Plans to Get Tom Brady to Play for the Patriots: 'Will Do Everything in Our Power'
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Tom Brady #12 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers answers questions at a press conference following the 2022 Buccaneers minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
New England Patriots Share Hilarious Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement News 
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'for Good' After 23 Seasons in the NFL in Emotional Video
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Says Watching '80 For Brady' with His Kids Was the 'Best Part' of Making Movie
Sally Field Rollout
Tom Brady's Second Retirement Announcement Comes Exactly 1 Year After His First One
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered at an Animal Shelter During Season
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered at an Animal Shelter During Final NFL Season: 'Helping His Community'
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Rob Gronkowski Welcomes Tom Brady to the '2X Retired Club': 'You're a Legend'
tom brady underwear
Tom Brady Poses in Just His Underwear to Complete a Bet: 'Did I Do It Right?'
tom brady, david beckham
David Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars React to Tom Brady's Retirement: 'The Greatest'
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement: 'Wishing You Only Wonderful Things'
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"; Gisele and family
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
tom brady, Galynn Brady
All About Tom Brady's Parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game
Tom Brady Gives Fiery, Expletive-Filled Response When Asked If He's Playing Another NFL Season