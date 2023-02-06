Tom Brady Waiting Until 2024 to Start Fox Sports Broadcasting Gig — but Emphasizes He's Done Playing

Tom Brady's days in Fox Sports' NFL broadcast booth are coming up — but not until after a well-earned break.

The recently retired quarterback, 45, revealed in a new interview with FS1's "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd on Monday that he'll be waiting until fall 2024 to start his new gig — which he and the network confirmed last May.

"You're on this really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey. At the same time, it's a daily fight," Brady said of his work and recent retirement.

"I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career," he continued. "For me, I want to be great at what I do — talking, even last week, with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in 2024, is something that's great for me."

As Brady explained, he's looking to "take some time to really learn" and "become great at what I want to do" before jumping into it.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time and really become [great] at my Fox broadcasting job, which I'm really looking forward to, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy," Brady shared.

Cowherd also asked if there was even a "1% chance" that Brady could be talked into returning to the NFL again, to which the QB said no.

"I loved my time in football, it was an absolutely incredible love in my life. It is hard to make decisions [about retiring] like that, but it is certainly the right time."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion previously announced his next steps in May 2022, sharing at the time that he was "excited" about the opportunity, but assured he had "a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers." Brady's deal is reportedly for $375 million over 10 years, per multiple outlets.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The QB played another season with the Bucs, but has since announced that he was retiring "for good" from the NFL after 23 seasons. His retirement from the league is the first step in his latest journey toward the booth.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," Brady said in a video posted to social media last week.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continued, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Julio Aguilar/Getty

Meanwhile, Brady's former team owner, Robert Kraft, is still pushing for him to unretire for a second time, all so he can finish out his career with the New England Patriots. When asked last week if Kraft would take Brady back to officially retire as a Patriot, the 81-year-old entrepreneur replied: "I'd do it tomorrow."

"Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it," Kraft said on CNN This Morning. "And to us, he is, always has been, and always will be a Patriot. And we will be bringing him back after — I have not — I don't like to make a commitment for him, but we will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot."