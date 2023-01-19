Julian Edelman Says Tom Brady Unlikely to Return to Buccaneers, Going to Go Where He Can 'Win'

"He's going to go to the best situation that helps him win," said Edelman, a close friend and former receiver of Brady's

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 19, 2023 05:30 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game
Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Bye-bye to the Buccaneers?

As the NFL waits to see if Tom Brady decides to commit to a 24th season, a former teammate has an opinion on at least one direction that the star QB will take.

"If he has another season, it's not going to be in Tampa Bay," former New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman — who played with Brady for 10 seasons — said during on Inside the NFL Wednesday.

"Tom is a businessman. He's going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He's going to go to the best situation that helps him win — if he wants to continue his playing career," he added.

Edelman predicted Brady will take his time making that particular decision. "He'll probably sit these next two weeks, and he'll hang out with his family, and he'll assess the situation."

As for getting the scoop straight from the source? Edelman noted that he plans to give Brady a call and "see if he'll give me anything," but admitted, "He probably won't."

After announcing he was retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 season, Brady changed his mind and said he was going to play at least one more year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But now considering the rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, everyone around the league is speculating about Brady's next move.

Is there a chance that the 45-year-old prodigy could actually return to New England, where he played from 2001-2019? Another former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, thinks it's unlikely.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

"I would 100% be surprised if he went back to New England, no doubt," Gronk said, appearing on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce Monday. "It would be nuts, it would be a crazy story, but I just really don't see that happening. But you never know."

"I'm not Tom, I'm just putting my analyzing skills out there, and I think that would be a tough shot for him to back to New England. But it's open!"

