Tom Brady Understands Interest in His Private Life: A 'Thing I've Been Dealing With for a Long Time'

Tom Brady isn't surprised by the frequent attention on his personal life, from his marriage with supermodel Gisele Bündchen to life with their kids.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked what he thinks about the constant interest in his personal life, in a week when a significant focus was on reports that he and Bündchen were hitting a rough patch in their relationship.

The seven-time NFL champion told reporters, "I think it's just part of our life. We're in front of the cameras all day, so it's a natural thing I've been dealing with for a long time," per NBC Sports.

Brady, who is contractually obligated to speak to the media weekly, explained that he wouldn't be commenting much further on the media's interest in his personal life. According to Pro Football Talk, one reporter asked Brady if the speculation about his life away from the field "gets old."

Elsa/Getty

"I'm not going to really comment on that type of stuff," Brady replied. "I just deal with it the best way I can."

Reporters at Brady's press conference on Thursday also asked the Tampa Bay star how he's feeling about his decision to return to the field now that the season has begun. "I've always loved playing, so . . . football, it's a great sport," Brady said. "I've been in it for a long time. I enjoy being out there. Yeah, it's a great sport."

Chris Graythen/Getty

As the quarterback begins his 23rd season in the league, a source says he and Bündchen are "struggling" to find common ground about when he'll finally step away from the sport. After mutually deciding that he would retire at the end of last season, Brady "decided by himself that he'd come back," the insider told PEOPLE.

"She's a very 'pros vs cons' person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore," the source says of Bündchen, 42. "She's told him that he's the GOAT, and he has absolutely nothing left to prove. He could be going out on top, and playing until the wheels fall off doesn't seem to be the way to go out on top."

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

During a recent podcast appearance, Brady said he returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he felt the team could win another Super Bowl under his leadership. While speaking with co-host Jim Gray in an episode of Let's Go!, their SiriusXM show with Larry Fitzgerald, Brady said he "felt like I had a little left" when deciding to return to the NFL less than two months into his retirement.

"I want to give it a shot — and I owed it to my teammates and our great coaches and our whole organization," 45-year-old Brady said on the show. "We built something pretty special here in Tampa the last few years. We were pretty close [to a Super Bowl run] last year, at the end of last year. We lost to the Super Bowl champ. They made a few more plays than we did in that game."