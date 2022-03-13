Tom Brady Un-Retires from Football with Plans to Return to Tampa: 'My Place Is Still on the Field'
It seems the ball is still in play!
Tom Brady just reversed a call he made last month, revealing on Sunday that he will no longer be retiring from the NFL.
"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible," the quarterback wrote on Twitter.
"I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady, 44, confirmed.
RELATED: Jane Fonda Says Tom Brady Sent Her Flowers After Shoulder Replacement: 'It's Going to Last Forever'
"He feels like he has unfinished business and wants one more year," a source tells PEOPLE.
The 7-time Super Bowl champ's Twitter post included two photos: one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers linemen, and another of his family — wife Gisele Bündchen, and kids Vivian Lake, 9, Benjamin Rein, 12, and John "Jack" Edward, 14.
Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team, winning six Super Bowls. His last two seasons in the NFL were played with the Buccaneers, who Brady led to his seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021.
"I've always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal," Brady previously told USA Today.
Before un-retiring, he finished his career as a five-time Super Bowl MVP, and three-time league MVP. Brady is also the oldest player to be named Super Bowl MVP and win a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback, which he achieved at age 43.