The seven-time Super Bowl champion added, "...just litTle avoCado tequila"

Tom Brady Tweets 'Nothing to See Here' About Video of Him Stumbling After Boat Parade

Tom Brady celebrated his seventh Super Bowl win with a boat parade in Tampa Bay on Wednesday, and it looks like the champion enjoyed himself immensely.

The Buccaneers quarterback shared a video of himself stumbling back onto land after the parade on Twitter. In the clip, Brady, 43, smiles and gives a little wave to a crowd of reporters waiting for him as a friend helps the athlete walk by.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila," Brady wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, Brady shared a video of himself and his teammates celebrating with their Super Bowl trophy in Tampa, captioning the compilation simply, "W."

Buccaneers players partied on boats on the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa on Wednesday to celebrate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The team chose to forego a traditional parade because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At one point, Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy across the water to his teammates. Cheers erupted as Cameron Brate caught the iconic trophy on a boat behind Brady's.

On his Instagram Stories, Brady shared a video of the toss, writing in the caption, "you can hear Vivi yelling 'Dad nooooo'" and adding a laughter emoji. "Another clutch catch by @cambamgram."