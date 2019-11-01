Tom Brady Just Trolled Peyton Manning with a Halloween Skeleton Decoration: 'Getting Old'

Image zoom Tom Brady and Peyton Manning Robin Marchant/Getty; Randy Holmes via Getty

Tom Brady got in the Halloween spirit in order to playfully antagonize his former competitor Peyton Manning.

On Thursday, Brady posted a photo of himself standing next to a skeleton decoration made in Manning’s image, complete with a No. 18 jersey worn on the decrepit mannequin’s torso.

With a football in its hand and lit-up red eyes, the horror decoration was an opportunity for Brady, 42, to poke fun at Manning for being one year his senior, 43.

“Getting old Peyton!! 🤣” the six-time Super Bowl champ joked on his Instagram Story, posing next to the skeleton. Brady seemingly stumbled upon the decoration while out trick-or-treating with his family.

Manning retired from the NFL in 2016, while Brady still heads up the New England Patriots’ roster as quarterback.

Brady’s costume for the holiday this year was a Star Wars stormtrooper.

Enjoying Halloween wholeheartedly, the football star shared his costume on Instagram, captioning it with a fictitious formal write-up that documents his unwillingness to practice on the spooky day.

“Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) – Did Not Practice – Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween,” he joked.

Brady’s wife model Gisele Bündchen shared a photo with two of their children, dressed up and ready to collect candy.

“Ready or not, trick or treating here we come!! #happyhalloween,” wrote Bündchen, who went as Mother Earth this year.

Brady’s teasing of Manning is all in good fun, as he once said he shares an unlikely “special relationship” with the former player off the field.

“I really like Peyton,” he told radio host Jim Gray in 2016. “There are a lot of things in common that we’ve had over the years, so it’s nice to have someone who can relate to a lot of similar experiences we’ve had. Being that we were in it together for so long at the same time, it’s really a special relationship to me.”