Tom Brady spoke to PEOPLE about the tips he gives to younger athletes as a veteran of the NFL

Tom Brady Tries to 'Impart My Wisdom' to Help Teammates 'Reach Their Potential'

Tom Brady will enter his 23rd year in the NFL this September when he returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the league's 103rd season — and he's harnessing the wisdom that comes with that.

Brady, 44, discussed his return to the field with PEOPLE while golfing at the IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot Challenge in Miami, Florida, last week. The veteran quarterback called his return "a big challenge" while revealing another goal he has for this season: helping his teammates "reach their potential."

"Absolutely," Brady replied when asked if he serves as a mentor to his teammates. "And they listen," he continued. "I think I've gotten to the point in my career where people are listening to me in different ways. So, I try to just impart my wisdom and hopefully allow them to reach their potential."

Brady — known for sticking to his own strict wellness regimen — told PEOPLE specifically how he advises his teammates when he sees them struggling. "There's nothing worse than seeing someone have bad habits or bad behaviors and they say they want to do one thing, then I'll watch what they're doing and it doesn't work," he explained.

The five-time NFL champion continued, "So I say 'Hey' — I gotta call them out on it — 'What you're doing isn't gonna work.' "

" 'You gotta change it if what you really want to accomplish is this, you gotta work toward that. You're actually working in opposition to that,' " Brady said he advises.

Approaching his mid-40s, Brady is perhaps the ultimate mentor for any athlete. Brady told PEOPLE, "I try to take good care of myself, I try to get my routine better over the years, but I have to spend a lot more time and energy on it, preparing it, conditioning it, training it, getting all of my recovery treatments."

Brady added that when he does officially retire (permanently, one day), he'd be interested in pursuing a career educating others in physical health. "I think part of what I'm going to do with my second career is continue to educate people in different ways to take care of themselves so they can continue doing the things they like," Brady explained.

The Miami event, which benefitted the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, was a success for Brady, who competed against former NFL running back Marcus Allen and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.