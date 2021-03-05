Tom Brady Says He Tried to ‘Change the Subject’ When Wife Gisele Bündchen Brought Up His Retirement

As for being able to spend more time at home in the off-season, Brady — who has made it clear that he has no immediate plans to retire — joked that his wife is happy to have him on chore duty.

"I think that there's definitely part of that where she says, 'Okay, your turn,' " he said, quipping, "I'm just getting reacquainted with the dishwasher, where the broom is."

Back in 2018, while still playing for the New England Patriots, the quarterback told PEOPLE that he had his wife's support to continue playing.

"At the end of the day, she's been such a supportive wife, and been so supportive of my career," he said. "I think she wants me to continue to do what I love and continue taking care of myself and, you know, make sure I'm still really present for my kids when they need me and still available to everyone in the family because our kids aren't getting any younger."

As for Bündchen, when asked by Ellen DeGeneres that year if her husband had any plans to retire, the supermodel joked, "I think you should talk with him about that. I haven't been very successful. I want him to do whatever makes him happy, but maybe if you have a conversation with him."

Following Brady's latest Super Bowl victory, Bündchen celebrated her husband with a loving social media tribute.

"Congratulations my love!" she wrote on Instagram alongside photos with their son, Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8, as well as Brady's 13-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.



"Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met," she added.