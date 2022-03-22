Tom Brady Trains with Former Patriots Teammate Julian Edelman — and Rob Gronkowski Responds

Julian Edelman, who retired in 2021, caught passes from the newly un-retired Tom Brady in a recent video

The newly un-retired Tom Brady shared a video of a workout with Julian Edelman, one of his past New England Patriots teammates, sparking speculation that the former wide receiver could be due for an un-retirement himself.

On Monday, 44-year-old Brady posted an edited video of a training session with Edelman at UCLA, which showed his former teammate perfectly catching a series of passes.

"Still the best way to get some cardio in," Brady, who recently announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said in the caption of the video with Edelman, which was published on social media.

Before his retirement in 2021, Edelman, 35, spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots. He won three Super Bowls alongside Brady and was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

His contract with the Patriots was eventually ended after he failed a physical exam, ESPN reported at the time. Edelman later confirmed he suffered an injury the previous season, which led to his decision to retire.

"How's the knee look?" Edelman tweeted in response to Brady's video of their workout together.

The tweets from Edelman and Brady garnered attention from NFL fans and even some of the pair's former Patriots teammates.

"Is @Edelman11 making a comeback??" former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski, who followed Brady to Tampa Bay in 2020, wrote on Twitter. "I sure hope so!!"

Gronkowski, 32, knows what it's like to make a comeback following an extended break. He already retired from the NFL once before, in March 2019, but ultimately returned in April 2020 to join Brady on the Buccaneers.

While Gronkowski hasn't announced whether he is coming back to Tampa Bay next season, he recently hinted at his return during a recent visit to a barbershop.

At least one current Patriots player spoke out about his hope that if Edelman makes a return to the NFL, it will be in Foxborough.