The president of Leland Auctions called it the "most unique situation" in sports memorabilia history

When Tom Brady initially announced his retirement in January 2022, the football the quarterback threw for his final touchdown became a piece of sports history. In fact, one buyer purchased the football for a whopping $518K from Leland Auctions.

But then Brady, 44, announced his decision to un-retire, just under 24 hours after the auction for the ball closed.

Now, an ESPN report said that no money had ever been exchanged in the sale, which was nullified in the wake of Brady's March announcement.

"We wanted to do the right thing here," Mike Heffner, president and partner at Lelands, told ESPN.

Even after Brady's unretirement, nullifying the sale was on hold for a month due to the uncertainty of the NFL quarterback's next move. Heffner told ESPN, "All parties were waiting to see how it played out."

"Tom Brady, let's face it, is kind of unpredictable these days. Until he throws that first touchdown pass in September, this ball is still the record," Heffner explained.

The circumstances of the sale are unlike any that Heffner has ever seen, he told the outlet: "It's the most unique situation that we'll probably ever encounter in our lifetimes — at least when it comes to sports memorabilia. We're still not to the end of the book yet; we've written a chapter.

"It's still an incredible piece of history," Heffner added. "Any Brady touchdown ball is."

Brady will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his March statement said. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible," the athlete wrote on Twitter.