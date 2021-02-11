The quarterback wore a brace on his knee in Sunday's Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady to Have Minor Surgery on Knee: Report

Tom Brady will undergo minor knee surgery coming off his seventh Super Bowl win.

The quarterback, 43, will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee during the off season, the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported Thursday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called the procedure "a clean up," Stroud reported.

The Buccaneers and a rep for Brady did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment Thursday.

As pointed out by NFL.com, Brady has worn a brace over his knee several times this season, including during Sunday's Super Bowl LV win. After the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady was named MVP.

Image zoom Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette | Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Brady has been healthy all season otherwise — and is showing no signs of slowing down.

After previously saying he'd hoped to remain in the game until age 45, Brady said ahead of the Super Bowl that he'd like to play even longer.

"Yeah, definitely," the former Patriots star told reporters when asked if he would play past age 45 during the Super Bowl's opening night last week.

Image zoom Tom Brady and daughter Vivian | Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

"I think I'll know when it's time [to retire]," Brady added. "I can never go into this game half-ass."