Tom Brady to Get Every Wednesday Off for Personal Time During 2022 NFL Season: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans may have noticed Tom Brady on the team's second-week injury report, but the football star isn't injured, he's just resting.

Brady, 45, will be receiving a personal day every Wednesday for the first time in his career, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

The weekly day off, usually reserved for veterans in the league, follows Brady taking an occasional Thursday off over the last couple of years with the Buccs.

But this season, as he pauses every Wednesday, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will take over his reps on first and second-down days. This gives Brady's secondary more time to enhance his skills, and Brady a chance to unwind mid-week.

Representatives for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"For most players, it's important," Buccs head coach Todd Bowles recently told reporters. "But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time, and you prepare a certain way, it's not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You're going to practice, but you're not going to practice all the time. You'll get a day off here and there because it is a long season."

Brady's new arrangement means that he will now be listed on every injury report throughout the season, and they will only be updated Thursday or Friday when there is a legitimate injury, according to a tweet from journalist Jeff Nowak.

Tampa Bay currently has a 1-0 record after defeating the Cowboys in Dallas last Sunday, with Bowles's team coming up victorious in his first game as head coach. While Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast that he was feeling the effects of that win, his soreness didn't last, as he told reporters days later, "I feel great today."

Things seem smooth sailing for the legendary quarterback on the field, but in his personal life, he and wife Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source recently told PEOPLE. The supermodel is reportedly spending her time in Miami and New York, as Brady practices in Tampa and travels with the team.

Sources have told PEOPLE that Brady's decision to backtrack on retiring frustrated Bündchen, who wants him to spend more time with the family. But another source emphasizes that the quarterback spends plenty of time at home.

"No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family," the source said. "And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he's with his family a lot too."

Bündchen, 42 — who owns a $17 million home in Miami with her husband — had been feeling like a "football widow," a source previously told PEOPLE. Earlier in training camp this season, Brady took 11 days off to address "a lot of s--- going on."

"She's a very 'pros vs cons' person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore," the source said of Bündchen. "She's told him that he's the GOAT, and he has absolutely nothing left to prove. He could be going out on top, and playing until the wheels fall off doesn't seem to be the way to go out on top."

Brady, who shares three kids with Bündchen, commented on the interest surronding his private life this week, telling reporters that he just deals with it in the "best way" he can.

"I think it's just part of our life. We're in front of the cameras all day, so it's a natural thing I've been dealing with for a long time," Brady said of ongoing reports, per NBC Sports.