22 Throwback Photos of Tom Brady

The superstar athlete turns 44 on Aug. 3, and has hardly aged a day

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated August 03, 2021 08:35 AM

Credit: Junipero Serra High School; Kevin Mazur/Getty

The football phenom Tom Brady has always had a way of turning heads, whether it was with the unique do he rocked for his freshman yearbook photo at Junipero Serra High School, or the more polished look he sports today.

Credit: Tom Brady/Facebook

Though he takes football extremely seriously, he's not afraid to have a little fun off the field: He shared this adorably geeky shot of himself as a kid in order to wish his adopted hometown's basketball team, the Celtics, good luck in their season opener.

Credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

Brady — who turns 44 on Aug. 3 — was drafted to the New England Patriots in 2000. He won six Super Bowls with the professional team, making him the winningest quarterback in NFL history. 

Credit: Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty

With the same winningest smile as when he started two decades ago! 

Credit: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty

The athlete announced on March 17, 2020, that he is leaving the New England Patriots after becoming a free agent for the first time. He later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, naturally, led them to a Super Bowl victory.

Credit: JOHN MOTTERN/AFP via Getty

Brady, who started his career at the University of Michigan, wrote on Instagram, "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we've created together."

Credit: Cj Gunther/EPA/Shutterstock

His 20-year career as a quarterback with the New England Patriots is the longest a person has played quarterback for the same team.

Credit: STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty

Here he is, holding his Most Valuable Player award for the 2002 Super Bowl. 

Credit: Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage

And looking dapper accepting the 2002 ESPY Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. 

Credit: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty

He went on to win the Super Bowl MVP award four more times during his career, leading his teams to 10 Super Bowls and winning seven. 

Credit: Michael Valeri/Getty

And that's not all! The quarterback was also named MVP of the entire league not once, not twice, but three times! 

He's also MVP when it comes to having amazing hair. 

Credit: Brian Bahr/Getty

And of properly demonstrating how to stretch your quads and hamstrings. 

Brady leads the league in passing ...

Credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

... and making incredible faces while doing it. 

Credit: Doug Mills/AP/Shutterstock (

Most importantly, the man has not aged a single day in 20-plus years, which is perhaps his greatest accomplishment of all. 

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

He has always cleaned up well. You'd never know this photo was taken in 2004. You'd never know all of these photos were taken between 2000 and 2004. 

Credit: Scott Halleran/Getty

With scruff ... 

Credit: Donna Connor/WireImage

... or without. 

Credit: Dana Edelson/NBCUniversal via Getty

Hosting Saturday Night Live ... 

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

... or on the field.

We not only appreciate his talent for throwing around the ol' pigskin, but his ability to defy aging like a beautiful, talented vampire. 

Credit: Tony Gutierrez/AP/Shutterstock

Good luck with your next season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom! 

By Andrea Wurzburger