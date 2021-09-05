Tom Brady Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Parade

Tom Brady weighed in on the upcoming NFL season in the Tampa Bay Times, saying he thinks coronavirus will "play more of a factor" this year

Tom Brady thinks COVID-19 will play an even bigger role on the football field this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, discussed the potential effects coronavirus will have on the upcoming NFL season in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, during which he also revealed he previously tested positive.

The NFL star confirmed he got COVID in February, shortly after the team celebrated their Super Bowl 55 championship with a boat parade.

"I think it's going to be challenging this year," Brady said, while speculating how the league will handle the pandemic. "I actually think it's going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we're doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans."

Brady continued, "It's not like last year, although we're getting tested like last year. It's going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we've just got to deal with it."

On Thursday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced that "100 percent" of the team's players, coaches, and staff have been vaccinated prior to the new season. Though Brady was not specifically named, the "100 percent" vaccination rate implied that the seven-time Super Bowl winner was included.

Brady had yet to disclose his vaccination status publicly.

The Atlanta Falcons became the first NFL team to have their entire roster vaccinated against COVID when the team made the announcement in August.

Talks of vaccination rates in the NFL are a hot topic as the 2021 season will begin this month. The NFL currently does not require players to be fully vaccinated against COVID but has implemented quarantine protocols for unvaccinated players. Meanwhile, more NFL athletes are being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with some team rules being more relaxed than a season ago.

Brady joins the club of high-profile players in the league to choose to be fully vaccinated, including Aaron Rodgers.

Brady and the Bucs kick off their season on Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.