The veteran quarterback's post confirming his retirement included thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but not his former team of 20 seasons

Tom Brady Thanks Patriots After Initial Retirement Post: 'Beyond Grateful and Love You All'

Tom Brady has shared his gratitude for the team he spent 20 seasons of his NFL career with.

After leaving the Patriots out of his initial post officially announcing his retirement from professional football on Tuesday, Brady, 44, responded to a statement from New England team owner Robert Kraft.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reposting Kraft's note on both his Instagram Story and his Twitter feed, the now-former quarterback wrote over it, "Thank you @patriots and Patriot Nation ... Beyond grateful and love you all."

In his statement, Kraft, 80, wrote, "Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career."

"A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated," said Kraft. "He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team's win-loss record."

Tom Brady Tom Brady | Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The note continued, "In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times. He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships. In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team's success. You didn't have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true."

"I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will," concluded Kraft. "His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family."

Tom Brady Instagram Tom Brady's post on his Instagram Story | Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram

On Tuesday, Brady said that after reflection he realized it was "best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. … I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Brady finishes his career a five-time Super Bowl MVP, and three-time league MVP. He's also the oldest player to be named Super Bowl MVP and win a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback, which he achieved at age 43.

During his time with the Patriots — who selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft — Brady won six Super Bowls. He announced he was leaving the team in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won his seventh and final Super Bowl with the Florida franchise in 2021.

In his Instagram post, Brady focuses on the Buccaneers, addressing his teammates and telling the players, "I love you guys."

"I have loved going to battle with you," he wrote. "You have dug so deep to challenge yourself, and it inspired me to wake up every day and give you my best."