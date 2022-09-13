Tom Brady Tells Young Fans Not to Try to Be Like Him: 'Be the Best Version of YOU'

Tom Brady has some valuable advice for the young fans who look up to him.

"Don't be like me," says the 45-year-old NFL champion, as part of his new campaign with Under Armour. Brady has partnered with the brand to inspire the next generation to be the best versions of themselves, and in a new ad, the quarterback emphasizes that they shouldn't try to emulate his Super Bowl-winning path.

Brady tells PEOPLE, "Athletes of all ages and levels experience comparisons, but I think kids today see it more than previous generations because of how prevalent social media is. It's something I've noticed and spoken to my kids about."

The father-of-three emphasizes the importance of inspiring confidence in children. He and wife Gisele Bündchen share two children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, along with Brady's son John "Jack" Edward, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"As a parent, I know how important it is to instill confidence in my kids, so they are the best versions of themselves — that's what I hope this message gets across," Brady says of the campaign. "There is no perfect roadmap to success, and it can be easy to lose sight of your goals if you're constantly looking left and right instead of straight ahead. That's basically what the letter is all about."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courtesy of Under Armour

Brady's partnership with Under Armour will include a short film in which a physical letter written by Tom to the next generation of athletes is narrated by another legend of their craft, Morgan Freeman. Via the UA Athlete No One Saw Coming Grant, 10 youth athletes will be awarded a $5,000 grant to enhance their future in sports, as well as an in-person performance experience on UA's campus and gear for a year.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday for the second week of the regular season.