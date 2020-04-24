Tom Brady Teases Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning with Photoshopped Picture Ahead of Golf Matchup

Image zoom Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning Andrew Redington/Getty; Rob Carr/Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty; Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television/ Getty

Tom Brady is getting a little friendly trash talk in before his big golf face-off.

On Thursday, the NFL star, 42, posted an image on Instagram in which he edited his own and some other familiar faces onto the bodies of golfers — all to jab at his upcoming opponents.

In a charitable golf outing (expected to air live next month on TNT), Brady will play two-on-two with pro Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and footballer Peyton Manning.

In the funny photo, Brady depicts himself and Mickelson, 49, as domineering on the greens, with Manning, 44, and Woods, 44, standing nearby as children. And, yes, Woods is seen wearing a Tiger King shirt in the doctored image.

"Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don’t see this time being much different..." Brady captioned the post.

In the comment section, Mickelson echoed his golf partner's sentiment, writing, "Nor do I 😏." Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen also showed support, commenting, "😂😂😂😂 I will be cheering for you and Phil. Let’s go !!!"

On Wednesday, Turner Sports confirmed that Woods and Mickelson would be joined by the football-playing friendly rivals for The Match: Champions for Charity, which will benefit coronavirus (COVID-19) relief, according to the Bleacher Report.

In order to put on the event amid the pandemic, a PGA Tour spokesperson told The New York Times that discussions on how to safely stage the match are currently underway, and that it most likely will take place at a Florida golf course.

"After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Looks like @tigerwoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning)," Mickelson wrote on Instagram to announce the event. "I’m bringing a 🐐... @tombrady - Ready to hit 💣’s?"

According to the Golf Channel, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that he was in favor of a televised sports match, which has been deemed an "essential service."

“I’d like to see Woods and Mickelson do the golf, or whatever, because that’s social distance,” DeSantis said, per the Times. “You wouldn’t have a gallery there. You wouldn’t have crowds. But to put that on TV, I think people have been starved for content.”

An official date for the event has not yet been revealed.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.