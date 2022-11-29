Tom Brady Teases His Plans for the Next NFL Season: 'I'm on Borrowed Time Anyway'

Tom Brady's first season post-unretirement hasn't gone the way the NFL superstar expected it to, but his passion for the game might be enough to keep him around for longer than just this season.

During Monday's episode of Brady's SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the Tampa Bay quarterback shared some insight into his thoughts about playing another year in the NFL once the current season ends.

Brady's co-host Jim Gray asked if he'll "at least be back next year" and teased the superstar about getting to "the 18-game portion of that win streak."

The 45-year-old athlete laughed, "That's right, that's right. I'm on borrowed time anyway, so."

Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

Brady told listeners that while he "loves competing still," his plans for the future are "day-to-day, game-to-game at this point." Brady said he's "just focused on what we need to do to improve this week and go out and practice."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said focusing on helping his team win and putting in the work behind the scenes is what he's "always enjoyed about football" throughout his legendary career.

"I love the sport, so I love the preparation for it. I love seeing us improve and get better. And I think there's definitely things on the practice field that have improved," Brady said.

Tampa Bay endured a frustrating overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, which Brady believes is all part of the process. "I definitely see signs of improvement on game day, but it's just not to the level that we're expected to and what we demand of ourselves in order to win consistently," he said.

Brady was asked his feelings about being 4-5 for the first time, sitting below .500, while speaking with reporters earlier this month.

"I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back," Brady said. "I don't really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity."

When asked if he had any regrets about returning to the league, Brady responded, "Zero, no. Definitely not."

Next, Brady and the Buccaneers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 5th in Tampa Bay.