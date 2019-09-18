Tom Brady Says He's No Match for Gisele Bündchen in the Gym: 'Sometimes She Goes Harder Than Me'

Tom Brady is obviously known for his impressive athleticism on and off of the football field — but the quarterback says sometimes his wife Gisele Bündchen gives him a run for his money.

Ahead of the official opening of his new Boston gym, TB12 Performance & Recovery Center, on Tuesday, Brady told PEOPLE that while he spends a lot of time training, the model “works out hard” too.

“She’s an incredibly hard worker in the gym,” the 42-year-old said. “She’s got so much energy. She needs to work out, because she wouldn’t be able to sit still. She trains hard, and when we’re in there together sometimes she goes harder than me.”

Continued the New England Patriots player, “When I practice on the field, which is really important for me, that’s really intense for me — more than the gym, when I’m probably a little less intense. She’s pretty intense. She gets after it.”

Brady’s new TB12 flagship facility is inspired by the athlete’s training program and was co-founded by Alex Guerrero. Athletes who train at the facility receive personalized services from TB12’s Body Coaches, who incorporate not only strength and conditioning but also nutrition plans and a focus on cognitive health. The new flagship will also include group training classes.

TB12 supports athletes not only through the physical locations but also with products and digital experiences.

“I think since I’ve been in fifth grade, I’ve just always enjoyed it,” Brady said of training and focusing on always improving and fine-tuning his body. “What a blessing for me because that’s what my career is. I think some people do find it hard to feel motivated to get up and work out every day, but that’s just been something that’s been very inherent in my daily routine.”

Brady revealed that during the off-season, he’ll spend an hour in the gym, but now that football season has kicked off, he’ll be training for “two and a half hours in total between gym work and field work.”

The athlete — who has been married to Bündchen, 39, since 2009 — also gushed to PEOPLE about his wife, calling her “a very unique woman, and I say that in the best way.”

“She’s my wife, so I’m biased, and I married her, but she is so supportive of me,” he added.

The Patriots, who defeated the Miami Dolphins last week, will next play the New York Jets on Sunday.