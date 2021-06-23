Tom Brady Taunts Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau Ahead of Charity Golf Match: 'Let's Go' 

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will face off against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in a golf match benefitting Feeding America on July 6

Tom Brady isn't holding back!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, is continuing to taunt Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau ahead of the charity event The Match on July 6 in support of Feeding America. Brady is teamed up with PGA golfer Phil Mickelson against DeChambeau, 27, and Rodgers, 37.

In his latest trolling of DeChambeau and Rodgers, Brady posted a video on social media showing off his golf skills in the hopes of intimidating his opponents.

"Bryson, this is for you," the seven-time Super Bowl champion said to cameras before sinking his ball. "Aaron, this one's for you," he added as he easily sunk another.

Lastly, he addressed Mickelson, 51, and said, "Phil, this is gonna be us all day," once again hitting a perfect shot.

"Get used to seeing this. Let's go," Brady told cameras at the end of the video.

Brady's video is one of many trolling moments he's done ahead of the upcoming match.

In May, Brady posted several memes of DeChambeau from a moment when he was rolling his eyes at rival Brooks Koepka.

Another post took aim at Rodgers, referring to the controversial call Packers coach Matt LaFleur made at the NFC Championship against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year - something that Rodgers hasn't been let off the hook for since.

Brady, Mickelson, Rodgers and DeChambeau ended up having a virtual showdown last week where they were able to get in a few jabs at one another.

In a promo video for the match, Mickelson quipped that DeChambeau's hits are "short."

Meanwhile, DeChambeau joked that fans are lucky they don't have to attend out of fear that Mickelson would hit them with stray golf balls. "That's something that you honestly have a problem with," he said.

DeChambeau then took an aim at Brady, telling the group, "Tom wasn't hitting it great last time and he ripped his pants."

"Smack talk is an art, NOT a science. Just saying," Mickelson said in the caption of the video, which he shared on Twitter. "Can't wait for The Match in three weeks!"