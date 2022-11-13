Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeat Seattle in Front of 67,000 Fans in Germany

Brady and the Bucs traveled to Munich for a special overseas game against the Seahawks

By
Published on November 13, 2022 12:28 PM
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to throw a pass during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Photo: Sebastian Widmann/Getty

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying "auf wiedersehen!" to the Seattle Seahawks after beating them during a special overseas game in Munich, Germany.

Brady, 45, led his team to a 21-16 victory in front of 67,000 fans at Munich's Allianz Arena, which is typically home to FC Bayern Munich.

Brady went for 22/29 for a total of 258 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Brady said Monday that he was excited for an "epic game" in Germany.

"The weather's gonna be a little cool, but we're playing in this very, very cool arena where Bayern Munich plays, kind of the country's top soccer team, and it looks amazing in pictures," he said on his SiriusXM show Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray. "And look, I mean the chance to go across to another country, play a sport that I love, I have heard there's 3 million ticket requests for 67,000 seats. So the place is gonna be rocking and if it's anything like what I see in those German Bundesliga games, this is gonna be one of the epic games that we've ever played in. So I'm super excited."

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Sebastian Widmann/Getty

"We're playing a great team in Seattle," he added. "They're first place in their division. We're tied for first place in ours and it's a big challenge because, you know, to fly across the ocean like that, new time zone, it's a 9:30 [a.m.] Eastern kickoff. It'll have its challenges."

The win comes after a nail-biter victory last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, when Brady led the Bucs to a narrow 16-13 victory. It was their first win after three straight losses, and Brady's first game since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Before that win, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had spoken at a press conference Thursday for the first time since his divorce from Bündchen, 42, and answered a question about his tough personal week.

Brady started by referencing his Instagram post announcing their split and then said that he just tries to "do the best" he could on the team and at home.

"I've always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here I try to do the best I could do, and that's what we all try to do," he said. "I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I'm no different."

"So just try to do the best you can do every day, and I'm certainly no different."

With their win against the Seahawks, the Buccaneers are now 5-5 on the season. Next up will be a bye week, before they play the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 27.

