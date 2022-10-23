Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up quite short against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, falling 3-21 in a second consecutive loss on the road.

Brady's team traveled to Carolina for the away game at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Brady, 45, threw for 290 yards throughout the matchup, with none of the passes leading to a touchdown. Comparatively, Panthers' QB Phillip Walker threw for two touchdowns and 177 yards. Tampa Bay's only points on Sunday came from a 27-yard Ryan Succop field goal in the fourth quarter.

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Brady's career record against the Carolina Panthers is now 7-4, with Tampa Bay currently looking at a 3-4 record this season, now sitting under .500. Last year, the Buccaneers only lost four games throughout the entire regular season. As it stands, they are now 2-2 in away games for the 2022-2023 season.

Carolina's record is now 2-5 following Sunday's victory.

"We have to work hard, have to have discipline, commitment, mental and physical toughness," Brady said after the game in a clip shared by Tampa Bay. "These are all character traits. And we have a lot of great guys in the locker room. So we're gonna go in tomorrow morning, we got a short week. We gotta work hard to try and fix it."

After a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers the week prior, Brady shared his feelings on Facebook and Instagram. "Football is hard," Brady wrote alongside a photo of him catching a snap on Sunday. "We're not playing well."

But he said there's hope for the rest of the season. "We're in it together," he wrote. "We'll turn it around. #GoBucs" He later edited the Instagram post to say that they're "not playing like we are capable," but left the original caption on Facebook.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion raised eyebrows last weekend when he was seen yelling at teammates on the sideline during the Steelers game. In a video captured along the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bench during the second quarter of the Bucs-Pittsburgh Steelers game, the quarterback was seen screaming at three of his linemen.

"You are so much better than the way you're [bleeping] playing!" Brady yelled, per CBS News, just before halftime when the Bucs trailed 10-6.

"He is fired up, talking to his offense along the sidelines," announcer Joe Davis said.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady 'Fired Up' as He Tears Into Buccaneers Teammates on Sideline

Earlier this week, the superstar quarterback shut down rumors that he'd be stepping away from the team mid-season — a claim that came from a former Bucs QB, Chris Simms. Simms brought up the idea that Brady would leave the sport mid-season during NBC's Pro Football Talk Live, saying that things going on in Brady's life outside of football — such as a potential divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen — could compel him to retire from the NFL before the final game of the season.

When asked about Simms' comments on Thursday, Brady gave the idea an emphatic "no."

"I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have," Brady said. "So, no retirement in my future."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady previously retired from the NFL earlier this year, but returned to the Buccaneers just 40 days later.