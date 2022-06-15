Tom Brady Talks His 'Amazing Partnership' with Wife Gisele Bündchen: 'She's Just a Great Woman'

The seven-time Super Bowl champion spoke to PEOPLE about his new ad campaign with Hertz and how he is spending the rest of the NFL offseason

Though he may have played with some of the NFL's best, Tom Brady says the key to his success has been his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will soon begin the 23rd season of his career, a milestone he says wouldn't have been possible without the support of his longtime sweetheart.

"I think without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing," the 44-year-old tells PEOPLE of Bündchen. "It takes an amazing partnership to do it."

Since marrying the Brazilian supermodel in 2009, Brady has enjoyed an unparalleled streak of success on the field. He won Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots in 2015, 2017, and 2019, and earned the seventh of his career in 2021 after joining Tampa Bay.

Off the field, the couple welcomed their son, Benjamin Rein, in 2009 and daughter, Vivian Lake, in 2012. And, when it comes to their family, Brady says Bündchen has been their Most Valuable Player.

"I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family," Brady says of Bündchen, who is also a stepmom to his 14-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and family Credit: Gisele Bundchen Instagram

"She's a good influence on me," Brady continues. "She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman."

With training camp scheduled to begin in July, Brady says he is hoping to make the most of what remains of the offseason.

"We have a lot of family time planned," he says, adding that he'll spend Father's Day with his parents before taking a family trip to Europe.

"We're basically together almost the whole six weeks [before training camp], which is nice for us because it's a big task, going into football season," he continues.

Though the NFL season won't begin until September, fans can catch Brady before then in his latest collaboration with Hertz.

For a series of ads for the rental car company's "Let's Go!" campaign, Brady is showing off his humorous side — and even poking fun at his brief, 40-day retirement from the NFL earlier this year.

Tom Brady Hertz Interview Courtesy: Hertz Credit: courtesy hertz

"We definitely had fun," Brady tells PEOPLE of filming the videos, which promote a fleet of Shelby Mustangs made exclusive to Hertz.

"I think as I've gotten a little bit older and a little more experienced with being in front of the camera, I think we definitely had more fun over the years," he adds.

In one of the videos, Brady becomes a director during his retirement from the NFL. But a short time into the gig, he realized that, maybe, all he needed was a vacation.

"The fact that we could laugh at ourselves a bit, and have fun with some of these digital spots, commercials, was really fun," he says. "We'll just keep it going."

The ads have proven popular and have garnered hundreds of thousands of views across Brady's social media channels alone.

Between Brady's flirtation with retirement and his partnership with Hertz, the first half of 2022 has been eventful for the longtime quarterback. Moving forward, his priority is bringing another Super Bowl title to Tampa Bay — and he likes his chances.

"We've got a great group, everyone's on the same page," Brady tells PEOPLE of his teammates. "We have great chemistry, we have great comradery with our group."