Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa — Without Giselle Bündchen and Kids Seen in Stands — After Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 2, 2022 08:28 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady. Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the field in Tampa Bay on Sunday for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, after being forced to evacuate earlier in the week due to Hurricane Ian.

The 45-year-old quarterback's wife, Gisele Bündchen, who hasn't attended a game this season, was not seen in the crowd. The 42-year-old model's absence at her husband's games comes amid the couple reportedly hitting a "rough patch" in their relationship in recent months.

The couple shares two children — 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with Gisele Bündchen, along with John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

On the prior Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers took on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for their first game at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium this season. His kids were present, but wife Bündchen was notably absent.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the Patriots defeated the Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers on Trash Talk. Maddie Meyer/Getty

A source told PEOPLE that though she was not there, "Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," the insider said.

Brady announced a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund on Thursday, as he encouraged others in the NFL to do the same amid the devastation left across the Sunshine State by Hurricane Ian.

"Happy [we're] able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won't be able to do the same," he wrote on Twitter. "I'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I'm hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit."

Brady added in another tweet: "Our neighbors support us endlessly, it's time to return the favor."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>
Tom Brady. James Gilbert/Getty

Earlier in the week, a source told PEOPLE that Brady had evacuated the Tampa Bay area with his children. In a statement, his team addressed the safety concerns ahead of Sunday's game. "The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made contingency plans for this week's preparations for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs," the statement read, noting their departure from Tampa on Tuesday to Miami.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Brady evacuated his three kids — 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with Gisele Bündchen, along with John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — out of the area to their home in Miami. Bündchen was also there with the family, a source said.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady's Kids (But Not Gisele Bündchen) Cheer Him on During Buccaneers' Home Opener

On his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on Monday, Brady talked about the temporary relocation.

"This is a little different for me," the seven-time Super Bowl winner said. "I've never had to deal with anything like this. We had COVID for a couple years and now with this seems like a pretty intense hurricane coming our way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added, "I don't think Tampa's probably, I don't think any place is very well suited for a hurricane to hit, but everyone in this area will be in our thoughts and prayers as we go through it. I know our team is going to have to adjust, go to Miami and practice there for the week, and then hopefully we can come back later in the week and play against the Chiefs Sunday night."

Related Articles
Tom Brady
Tom Brady 'Happy' the Buccaneers Are 'Able to Head' to Tampa for Sunday's Game amid Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Takes Kids to Miami as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Posts Sweet and Hilarious Messages About Daughter Prior to Sunday's Game
Tom Brady, Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Attend Tom Brady's First Home Game of the Season
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady's Kids (But Not Gisele Bündchen) Cheer Him on During Buccaneers' Home Opener
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Shares Cute Moments with His Kids During Buccaneers' Home Opener
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Took Break to 'Cheer on' Son Jack at Football Game in New York City
Tom Brady Apologies After Breaking Tablet amid All-Out Brawl at Bucs/Saints Game. credit TSN
Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Has 'Concerns' About Tom Brady Playing: 'Had Those Conversations with Him Over and Over'
IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida
Tom Brady Says Family and Football Are the 'Most Important' Things to Him After Return to the NFL
Tom Brady and Gisele
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Posts Birthday Message to Her Sister With Pic From Wedding to Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady's Return to NFL 'Put a Strain' on Marriage with Gisele Bündchen: She 'Believes Enough Is Enough'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Currently Not Set to Attend Tom Brady's First Game: 'Nothing Is in Place'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Want Tom Brady 'Playing Until the Wheels Fall Off': Source
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bündchen 'Hitting a Rough Patch' in Marriage: 'There's a Lot of Tension'