Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa — Without Giselle Bündchen and Kids Seen in Stands — After Hurricane Ian

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the field in Tampa Bay on Sunday for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, after being forced to evacuate earlier in the week due to Hurricane Ian.

The 45-year-old quarterback's wife, Gisele Bündchen, who hasn't attended a game this season, was not seen in the crowd. The 42-year-old model's absence at her husband's games comes amid the couple reportedly hitting a "rough patch" in their relationship in recent months.

The couple shares two children — 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with Gisele Bündchen, along with John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

On the prior Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers took on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for their first game at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium this season. His kids were present, but wife Bündchen was notably absent.

A source told PEOPLE that though she was not there, "Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," the insider said.

Brady announced a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund on Thursday, as he encouraged others in the NFL to do the same amid the devastation left across the Sunshine State by Hurricane Ian.

"Happy [we're] able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won't be able to do the same," he wrote on Twitter. "I'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I'm hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit."

Brady added in another tweet: "Our neighbors support us endlessly, it's time to return the favor."

Earlier in the week, a source told PEOPLE that Brady had evacuated the Tampa Bay area with his children. In a statement, his team addressed the safety concerns ahead of Sunday's game. "The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made contingency plans for this week's preparations for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs," the statement read, noting their departure from Tampa on Tuesday to Miami.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Brady evacuated his three kids out of the area to their home in Miami. Bündchen was also there with the family, a source said.

On his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on Monday, Brady talked about the temporary relocation.

"This is a little different for me," the seven-time Super Bowl winner said. "I've never had to deal with anything like this. We had COVID for a couple years and now with this seems like a pretty intense hurricane coming our way."

He added, "I don't think Tampa's probably, I don't think any place is very well suited for a hurricane to hit, but everyone in this area will be in our thoughts and prayers as we go through it. I know our team is going to have to adjust, go to Miami and practice there for the week, and then hopefully we can come back later in the week and play against the Chiefs Sunday night."