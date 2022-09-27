Tom Brady Takes Kids to Miami as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Tampa, Tom Brady is taking his kids to Miami, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is evacuating his three kids — 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, along with John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — out of the area to their home in Miami. Bündchen will also be there with the family, a source tells PEOPLE.

Brady's team is heading out as well and will use the Miami Dolphins' practice facility this week, the Buccaneers announced in statement.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made contingency plans for this week's preparations for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs," the statement read, noting their departure from Tampa on Tuesday to Miami.

The statement continued, "The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday, through the end of Week 4 preparations, if necessary. The Dolphins play at Cincinnati in Week Four and would be finished with their on-field preparations by Wednesday morning."

Tom Brady with son Jack. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

According to the NFL team, there have been no changes regarding Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. "The NFL, in consultation with team and local officials, will continue to monitor the situation," the statement ended.

On his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on Monday, Brady talked about the temporary relocation.

"This is a little different for me," the seven-time Super Bowl winner said. "I've never had to deal with anything like this. We had COVID for a couple years and now with this seems like a pretty intense hurricane coming our way."

He added, "I don't think Tampa's probably, I don't think any place is very well suited for a hurricane to hit, but everyone in this area will be in our thoughts and prayers as we go through it. I know our team is going to have to adjust, go to Miami and practice there for the week, and then hopefully we can come back later in the week and play against the Chiefs Sunday night."

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Talks Tom Brady's NFL Return as She Says She Stepped Back in Career to Raise Kids

Brady also acknowledged the plan isn't set in stone. "A lot of things can happen in a short period of time, and I think it's suited for all of us to stay adaptable to the situation," he said. "I don't think that anyone's really prepared for this. I know I've been preparing all morning and get all my stuff outside, try to put it inside, try to get all the stuff on the ground level up a little bit higher."

"I'm right here on the bay so they're talking about pretty high storm surges and it's a scary thing," he said, "I will say that it's a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep."

On Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers took on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for their first game at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium this season. His kids were present, but wife Bündchen was notably absent.

A source told PEOPLE that though she was not there, "Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," the insider said.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Bündchen's absence from the game comes after another source told PEOPLE that she and Brady have been at odds in recent weeks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They're hitting a rough patch," the source previously said. "But I know they're trying, or at least he's trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better."

Sources have told PEOPLE that Bündchen wants Brady to be more present with their children. But another source said the football legend makes sure to spend time with his family when he is away from the field.

Brady and Bündchen have been married for 13 years after meeting through friends.