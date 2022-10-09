Tom Brady will play in another NFL game without wife Gisele Bündchen in the stands.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, joined his team to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for game five of the NFL season.

Brady and the Buccaneers have a 2-2 record so far, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a bit banged up — he was listed as having right shoulder and right finger injuries ahead of the game, but said on Thursday that he "feels great" and will play as usual.

Brady has played in all four previous games of the current season — and Bündchen has not been present at any of them.

The latest match comes days after sources told PEOPLE that Bündchen, 42, had hired a divorce lawyer after months of tension between her and Brady.

Elsa/Getty

A source told PEOPLE on Oct. 4 that Brady is "trying to figure out what to do" after Bündchen retained counsel, and he has hired his own lawyers.

Bündchen and Brady share two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — in his post-NFL career.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. George Pimentel/Getty Images

A separate source told PEOPLE a couple of days later that their marital woes aren't new.

"[The problems] are 10 years old," the insider said of the couple. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

"Gisele is doing fine," the source told PEOPLE of how the supermodel is handling her future with Brady. "She is getting her stuff in order. They are both over [fighting for their marriage] and it's happening now so they can do their own thing and move on."

But at the same time, the source added, "They are both smart people and number one in their field. They know together they are worth more."

A source close to Brady recently told PEOPLE that the quarterback is "hurt" about the latest developments in his marriage.

"It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," they said. "He feels very hurt by her."

"She is the one steering the divorce," they added. "She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."